https://sputnikglobe.com/20260507/ukraine-attempts-terrorist-attack-on-civilian-infrastructure-in-russias-st-petersburg---mod-1124088835.html
Ukraine Attempts Terrorist Attack on Civilian Infrastructure in Russia's St. Petersburg - MoD
Ukraine Attempts Terrorist Attack on Civilian Infrastructure in Russia's St. Petersburg - MoD
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian armed forces attempted to attack civilian infrastructure facilities in the St. Petersburg area on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-05-07T11:29+0000
2026-05-07T11:29+0000
2026-05-07T11:29+0000
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latvia, ukraine, russia, russian aerospace forces, rafale, saint petersburg, drone attack, drone warfare
latvia, ukraine, russia, russian aerospace forces, rafale, saint petersburg, drone attack, drone warfare
Ukraine Attempts Terrorist Attack on Civilian Infrastructure in Russia's St. Petersburg - MoD
The Ukrainian armed forces attempted to attack civilian infrastructure facilities in the St. Petersburg area on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Russian Aerospace Forces detected six UAVs in Latvia's airspace
Over Latvia, Russian monitoring systems identified two French Rafale and two F-16 fighter jets
At approximately 4:00 AM Moscow time, tracking of five of the six detected UAVs was lost near Rezekne in eastern Latvia; the sixth UAV was shot down southeast of the Russian city of Pskov
Analysis of the debris has identified the target that attacked from Latvian airspace as a Ukrainian-made Lyuty UAV