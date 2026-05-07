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Ukraine Attempts Terrorist Attack on Civilian Infrastructure in Russia's St. Petersburg - MoD
Ukraine Attempts Terrorist Attack on Civilian Infrastructure in Russia's St. Petersburg - MoD
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian armed forces attempted to attack civilian infrastructure facilities in the St. Petersburg area on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-05-07T11:29+0000
2026-05-07T11:29+0000
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Ukraine Attempts Terrorist Attack on Civilian Infrastructure in Russia's St. Petersburg - MoD

11:29 GMT 07.05.2026
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the mediabankRussian cities. St. Petersburg
Russian cities. St. Petersburg - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.05.2026
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The Ukrainian armed forces attempted to attack civilian infrastructure facilities in the St. Petersburg area on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

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Russian Aerospace Forces detected six UAVs in Latvia's airspace
Over Latvia, Russian monitoring systems identified two French Rafale and two F-16 fighter jets
At approximately 4:00 AM Moscow time, tracking of five of the six detected UAVs was lost near Rezekne in eastern Latvia; the sixth UAV was shot down southeast of the Russian city of Pskov
Analysis of the debris has identified the target that attacked from Latvian airspace as a Ukrainian-made Lyuty UAV
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