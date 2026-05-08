https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/iran-retaliates-after-us-violates-ceasefire--reports-1124091583.html

Iran Retaliates After US Violates Ceasefire — Reports

Iran Retaliates After US Violates Ceasefire — Reports

Sputnik International

The US military violated the ceasefire by targeting an Iranian oil tanker moving from Iran’s coastal waters near Jask toward the Strait of Hormuz, Tasnim reported, citing the spokesperson for Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

2026-05-08T03:31+0000

2026-05-08T03:31+0000

2026-05-08T03:31+0000

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strait of hormuz

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us hegemony

ceasefire

ceasefire violation

naval blockade

piracy

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According to the statement, US forces also targeted another vessel entering the Strait of Hormuz near Fujairah, UAE, while launching air assaults on civilian areas along the coasts of Bandar Khamir, Sirik and Qeshm Island.Iran’s Armed Forces immediately responded by striking US military vessels in the eastern Strait of Hormuz and south of Chabahar, reportedly inflicting significant damage.The IRGC Navy said it carried out a “large-scale and precise combined operation” after a US ceasefire violation and attack on an Iranian oil tanker near Jask, Tasnim reported.According to the statement, US destroyers had also approached the Strait of Hormuz before Iranian forces opened fire using ballistic missiles, anti-ship cruise missiles and explosive drones.The IRGC Navy said intelligence monitoring indicated “significant damage” to US forces, adding that three US warships quickly fled the Strait of Hormuz area.

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strait of hormuz, iran, us, us hegemony, ceasefire, ceasefire violation, naval blockade, piracy