https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/steel-bloodline-how-il-2s-fierce-spirit-lives-in-su-25--1124096467.html
Steel Bloodline: How Il-2's Fierce Spirit Lives in Su-25
Steel Bloodline: How Il-2's Fierce Spirit Lives in Su-25
Sputnik International
Both planes — the hero of 1941 and today's valiant successor — share the same gritty job: protecting ground troops.
2026-05-08T15:08+0000
2026-05-08T15:08+0000
2026-05-08T15:08+0000
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But look closer, and the jumps in speed, range, and firepower are staggering. Solid proof that Russian aviation doesn't just honor its past — it charges forward, evolving with the realities of modern combat.
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Steel Bloodline: How Il-2's Fierce Spirit Lives in Su-25
Sputnik International
Steel Bloodline: How Il-2's Fierce Spirit Lives in Su-25
2026-05-08T15:08+0000
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Steel Bloodline: How Il-2's Fierce Spirit Lives in Su-25
Both planes — the hero of 1941 and today's valiant successor — share the same gritty job: protecting ground troops.
But look closer, and the jumps in speed, range, and firepower are staggering.
Solid proof that Russian aviation doesn't just honor its past — it charges forward, evolving with the realities of modern combat.