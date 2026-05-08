https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/steel-bloodline-how-il-2s-fierce-spirit-lives-in-su-25--1124096467.html

Steel Bloodline: How Il-2's Fierce Spirit Lives in Su-25

Steel Bloodline: How Il-2's Fierce Spirit Lives in Su-25

Sputnik International

Both planes — the hero of 1941 and today's valiant successor — share the same gritty job: protecting ground troops.

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2026-05-08T15:08+0000

2026-05-08T15:08+0000

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But look closer, and the jumps in speed, range, and firepower are staggering. Solid proof that Russian aviation doesn't just honor its past — it charges forward, evolving with the realities of modern combat.

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