International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260508/steel-bloodline-how-il-2s-fierce-spirit-lives-in-su-25--1124096467.html
Steel Bloodline: How Il-2's Fierce Spirit Lives in Su-25
Steel Bloodline: How Il-2's Fierce Spirit Lives in Su-25
Sputnik International
Both planes — the hero of 1941 and today's valiant successor — share the same gritty job: protecting ground troops.
2026-05-08T15:08+0000
2026-05-08T15:08+0000
multimedia
infographic
su-25
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/08/1124096309_2:0:1277:717_1920x0_80_0_0_8c53a1093214b7522d24abc9107888d8.jpg
But look closer, and the jumps in speed, range, and firepower are staggering. Solid proof that Russian aviation doesn't just honor its past — it charges forward, evolving with the realities of modern combat.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Steel Bloodline: How Il-2's Fierce Spirit Lives in Su-25
Sputnik International
Steel Bloodline: How Il-2's Fierce Spirit Lives in Su-25
2026-05-08T15:08+0000
true
PT0M44S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/08/1124096309_162:0:1118:717_1920x0_80_0_0_a355585a083291e689debc2278983fca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
infographic, su-25, видео
infographic, su-25, видео

Steel Bloodline: How Il-2's Fierce Spirit Lives in Su-25

15:08 GMT 08.05.2026
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Both planes — the hero of 1941 and today's valiant successor — share the same gritty job: protecting ground troops.
But look closer, and the jumps in speed, range, and firepower are staggering.
Solid proof that Russian aviation doesn't just honor its past — it charges forward, evolving with the realities of modern combat.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала