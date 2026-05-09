https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/live-putin-holds-press-conference-after-meetings-with-world-leaders-on-victory-day-1124105001.html
LIVE: Putin Holds Press Conference After Meetings With World Leaders on Victory Day
LIVE: Putin Holds Press Conference After Meetings With World Leaders on Victory Day
Sputnik International
Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow where Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses Russian and international media following his meeting with world leaders on Victory Day.
2026-05-09T18:06+0000
2026-05-09T18:06+0000
2026-05-09T18:06+0000
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Putin held bilateral meetings with leaders of Kazakhstan, Abkhazia, Uzbekistan, Laos, Belarus, Republic of Srpska, Malaysia, and Slovakia after Victory Day ceremonies.Follow Sputnik's live to find out more!
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Putin speaks to press after meetings with world leaders on Victory Day
Sputnik International
Putin speaks to press after meetings with world leaders on Victory Day
2026-05-09T18:06+0000
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LIVE: Putin Holds Press Conference After Meetings With World Leaders on Victory Day
Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow where Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses Russian and international media following his meeting with world leaders on Victory Day.
Putin held bilateral meetings with leaders of Kazakhstan, Abkhazia, Uzbekistan, Laos, Belarus, Republic of Srpska, Malaysia, and Slovakia after Victory Day ceremonies.
Follow Sputnik's live to find out more!