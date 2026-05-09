https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/live-putin-holds-press-conference-after-meetings-with-world-leaders-on-victory-day-1124105001.html

LIVE: Putin Holds Press Conference After Meetings With World Leaders on Victory Day

LIVE: Putin Holds Press Conference After Meetings With World Leaders on Victory Day

Sputnik International

Sputnik comes to you live from Moscow where Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses Russian and international media following his meeting with world leaders on Victory Day.

2026-05-09T18:06+0000

2026-05-09T18:06+0000

2026-05-09T18:06+0000

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Putin held bilateral meetings with leaders of Kazakhstan, Abkhazia, Uzbekistan, Laos, Belarus, Republic of Srpska, Malaysia, and Slovakia after Victory Day ceremonies.Follow Sputnik's live to find out more!

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Putin speaks to press after meetings with world leaders on Victory Day Sputnik International Putin speaks to press after meetings with world leaders on Victory Day 2026-05-09T18:06+0000 true PT1S

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