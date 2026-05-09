https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/may-9-to-be-busy-working-day-for-putin--kremlin-spokesman-1124099315.html
May 9 to Be Busy Working Day for Putin – Kremlin Spokesman
May 9 to Be Busy Working Day for Putin – Kremlin Spokesman
Sputnik International
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Saturday said that May 9 will be a difficult working day for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
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"Every May 9 for the president is a difficult working day. Given that it is a solemn day, given that it is a Memorial Day, given that it is, as for any Russian, a day of pride with tears in the eyes. But for him [Putin] it is also a working day," Peskov told Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin. The Russian president will make a traditional address at Red Square, lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier together with guests, and participates in a solemn reception, he added. When asked about Putin's upcoming address, the Kremlin spokesman said that it will be a "large-scale event."
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May 9 to Be Busy Working Day for Putin – Kremlin Spokesman
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Saturday said that May 9 will be a difficult working day for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Every May 9 for the president is a difficult working day. Given that it is a solemn day, given that it is a Memorial Day, given that it is, as for any Russian, a day of pride with tears in the eyes. But for him [Putin] it is also a working day," Peskov told Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.
The Russian president will make a traditional address at Red Square, lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier together with guests, and participates in a solemn reception, he added.
"This is also a whole marathon of bilateral meetings that will then follow here, in the Kremlin," Peskov added.
When asked about Putin's upcoming address, the Kremlin spokesman said that it will be a "large-scale event."