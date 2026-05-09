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Russia Celebrates 81 Years Since WWII Victory With Red Square Military Parade
Russia Celebrates 81 Years Since WWII Victory With Red Square Military Parade
Sputnik International
Today, on May 9, Russia marks the 81st anniversary of the Victory Day.
2026-05-09T06:49+0000
2026-05-09T06:49+0000
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Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow's Red Square, where the annual military parade is underway to mark the 81st anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II.Russian President Vladimir Putin will open the Victory Parade by delivering his traditional address.In a powerful display, soldiers who participated in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine will march in formation across Red Square.Earlier, the Kremlin hosted a reception for invited heads of state and dignitaries, including Presidents Badra Gunba of Abkhazia, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, and Thongloun Sisoulith of Laos; Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia; President Sinisa Karan of Republika Srpska; and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.
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Russia Celebrates 81 Years Since WWII Victory With Red Square Military Parade
Sputnik International
Russia Celebrates 81 Years Since WWII Victory With Red Square Military Parade
2026-05-09T06:49+0000
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Russia Celebrates 81 Years Since WWII Victory With Red Square Military Parade

06:49 GMT 09.05.2026
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankS-400 anti-aircraft missile systems on Red Square in Moscow during a military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems on Red Square in Moscow during a military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.05.2026
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Today, May 9, Russia commemorates the 81st anniversary of Victory Day—a solemn and proud tribute to the Soviet triumph in World War II.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow's Red Square, where the annual military parade is underway to mark the 81st anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will open the Victory Parade by delivering his traditional address.
In a powerful display, soldiers who participated in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine will march in formation across Red Square.
Earlier, the Kremlin hosted a reception for invited heads of state and dignitaries, including Presidents Badra Gunba of Abkhazia, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, and Thongloun Sisoulith of Laos; Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia; President Sinisa Karan of Republika Srpska; and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.
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