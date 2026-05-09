https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/russia-celebrates-81-years-since-wwii-victory-with-red-square-military-parade-1124094354.html

Russia Celebrates 81 Years Since WWII Victory With Red Square Military Parade

Russia Celebrates 81 Years Since WWII Victory With Red Square Military Parade

Sputnik International

Today, on May 9, Russia marks the 81st anniversary of the Victory Day.

2026-05-09T06:49+0000

2026-05-09T06:49+0000

2026-05-09T06:49+0000

russia

russia

moscow

kremlin

red square

wwii victory day

victory day parade

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/09/1122014701_0:126:3192:1922_1920x0_80_0_0_c3f31eefb4caef0505f7107376531387.jpg

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow's Red Square, where the annual military parade is underway to mark the 81st anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II.Russian President Vladimir Putin will open the Victory Parade by delivering his traditional address.In a powerful display, soldiers who participated in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine will march in formation across Red Square.Earlier, the Kremlin hosted a reception for invited heads of state and dignitaries, including Presidents Badra Gunba of Abkhazia, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, and Thongloun Sisoulith of Laos; Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia; President Sinisa Karan of Republika Srpska; and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

russia

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russia Celebrates 81 Years Since WWII Victory With Red Square Military Parade Sputnik International Russia Celebrates 81 Years Since WWII Victory With Red Square Military Parade 2026-05-09T06:49+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, moscow, kremlin, red square, wwii victory day, victory day parade, видео