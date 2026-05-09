https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/russia-celebrates-81-years-since-wwii-victory-with-red-square-military-parade-1124094354.html
Russia Celebrates 81 Years Since WWII Victory With Red Square Military Parade
Russia Celebrates 81 Years Since WWII Victory With Red Square Military Parade
Sputnik International
Today, on May 9, Russia marks the 81st anniversary of the Victory Day.
2026-05-09T06:49+0000
2026-05-09T06:49+0000
2026-05-09T06:49+0000
russia
russia
moscow
kremlin
red square
wwii victory day
victory day parade
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/09/1122014701_0:126:3192:1922_1920x0_80_0_0_c3f31eefb4caef0505f7107376531387.jpg
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow's Red Square, where the annual military parade is underway to mark the 81st anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II.Russian President Vladimir Putin will open the Victory Parade by delivering his traditional address.In a powerful display, soldiers who participated in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine will march in formation across Red Square.Earlier, the Kremlin hosted a reception for invited heads of state and dignitaries, including Presidents Badra Gunba of Abkhazia, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, and Thongloun Sisoulith of Laos; Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia; President Sinisa Karan of Republika Srpska; and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/09/1122014701_231:0:2962:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_137ddff7e8aeff07ef19858e725f6932.jpg
Russia Celebrates 81 Years Since WWII Victory With Red Square Military Parade
Sputnik International
Russia Celebrates 81 Years Since WWII Victory With Red Square Military Parade
2026-05-09T06:49+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, moscow, kremlin, red square, wwii victory day, victory day parade, видео
russia, moscow, kremlin, red square, wwii victory day, victory day parade, видео
Russia Celebrates 81 Years Since WWII Victory With Red Square Military Parade
Today, May 9, Russia commemorates the 81st anniversary of Victory Day—a solemn and proud tribute to the Soviet triumph in World War II.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from Moscow's Red Square, where the annual military parade is underway to mark the 81st anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will open the Victory Parade by delivering his traditional address.
In a powerful display, soldiers who participated in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine will march in formation across Red Square.
Earlier, the Kremlin hosted a reception for invited heads of state and dignitaries, including Presidents Badra Gunba of Abkhazia, Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan, and Thongloun Sisoulith of Laos; Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia; President Sinisa Karan of Republika Srpska; and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.