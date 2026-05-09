https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/russia-us-negotiated-for-2-days-to-agree-on-truce-with-ukraine---kremlin-aide-1124104293.html

Russia, US Negotiated for 2 Days to Agree on Truce With Ukraine - Kremlin Aide

Russia, US Negotiated for 2 Days to Agree on Truce With Ukraine - Kremlin Aide

Sputnik International

The Russian and US administrations held telephone talks for two days before reaching agreements on a truce and prisoner exchange with Ukraine, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Saturday.

2026-05-09T14:25+0000

2026-05-09T14:25+0000

2026-05-09T14:29+0000

world

us

russia

ukraine

yury ushakov

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/10/1116810932_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_462a3c2004111b08ca84747f8d1bf01f.jpg

"We held telephone talks on this issue for two days, representatives of the Russian and American administrations," Ushakov told reporters when asked how Moscow learned about US President Donald Trump's proposal for a truce and prisoner exchange with Ukraine.Services of Russia and Ukraine are supposed to be actively working on the lists of prisoners of war for exchange as part of the agreements, Ushakov said.The groundwork includes making the lists, then finding where the people included in them are being held, then negotiating their exchange and finally, physically transporting them to the agreed place, the Kremlin aide said, adding that all this takes time.Therefore, this new exchange may proceed quickly enough, given that Russia has already prepared the lists.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/putin-and-fico-discuss-ukrainian-conflict-during-meeting-in-moscow-1124103611.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, russia, ukraine, yury ushakov, kremlin