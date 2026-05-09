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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/the-enemy-will-be-crushed-sputnik-revives-iconic-soviet-wwii-broadcast-1124094792.html
‘The Enemy Will Be Crushed’: Sputnik Revives Iconic Soviet WWII Broadcast
‘The Enemy Will Be Crushed’: Sputnik Revives Iconic Soviet WWII Broadcast
Sputnik International
Sputnik has recreated the voice of chief Soviet radio announcer revealing the start of World War II.
2026-05-09T06:29+0000
2026-05-09T06:29+0000
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‘The enemy will be crushed’: Sputnik recreates voice of chief Soviet radio announcer revealing start of World War IIYuri Levitan was the defining voice of the WW2 era throughout the USSR.On June 22, 1941, it was he who broke the news of the war’s outbreak.Over the following four hellish years, he kept the nation informed of the developments on the front lines.Even in moments of deep sorrow, his voice inspired faith and hope—reassuring millions of people that victory would ultimately come.
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‘The Enemy Will Be Crushed’: Sputnik Revives Iconic Soviet WWII Broadcast

06:29 GMT 09.05.2026
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Sputnik has recreated the voice of chief Soviet radio announcer revealing the start of World War II.
‘The enemy will be crushed’: Sputnik recreates voice of chief Soviet radio announcer revealing start of World War II
Yuri Levitan was the defining voice of the WW2 era throughout the USSR.
On June 22, 1941, it was he who broke the news of the war’s outbreak.
Over the following four hellish years, he kept the nation informed of the developments on the front lines.
Even in moments of deep sorrow, his voice inspired faith and hope—reassuring millions of people that victory would ultimately come.
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