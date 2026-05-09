https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/uk-election-results-suggest-ruling-labour-party-has-lost-public-confidence-1124098561.html

UK Election Results Suggest Ruling Labour Party Has Lost Public Confidence

UK Election Results Suggest Ruling Labour Party Has Lost Public Confidence

Sputnik International

Some votes are still being counted in England, but one thing is already clear: Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Labour Party has taken a major hit.

2026-05-09T04:47+0000

2026-05-09T04:47+0000

2026-05-09T04:47+0000

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What’s known so far?EnglandWalesScotlandStarmer refuses to step down

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