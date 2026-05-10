https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/beware-openai-china-is-building-worlds-fastest-growing-ai-cybersecurity-powerhouse-1124107005.html

Beware, OpenAI: China is Building World’s Fastest-Growing AI Cybersecurity Powerhouse

Beware, OpenAI: China is Building World’s Fastest-Growing AI Cybersecurity Powerhouse

Sputnik International

Backed by double‑digit market growth and the State Council's Artificial Intelligence+ action plan, China’s AI security models are evolving at breakneck speed.

2026-05-10T07:59+0000

2026-05-10T07:59+0000

2026-05-10T08:52+0000

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IDC China forecasts the AI cybersecurity market will hit $8.7 billion by 2030 — a more than 37-fold increase from 2025 Security AI applications are projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2028, with annual growth exceeding 230%Sangfor Technologies’ Security GPT is already deployed in 500+ real-world environments and ranked #1 in national cybersecurity testsCompanies like Qi An Xin are embedding AI across cloud security, threat intelligence, and automated defenseAI has reduced cyber incident response times from hours to minutes, per the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.China’s vulnerability-discovery systems are now matching — and in some areas surpassing — human experts in detecting zero-day cyber threats.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/chinas-core-ai-industry-poised-to-surpass-one-tln-yuan-this-year-expert-1123306836.html

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