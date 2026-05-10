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Beware, OpenAI: China is Building World’s Fastest-Growing AI Cybersecurity Powerhouse
Beware, OpenAI: China is Building World’s Fastest-Growing AI Cybersecurity Powerhouse
Sputnik International
Backed by double‑digit market growth and the State Council's Artificial Intelligence+ action plan, China’s AI security models are evolving at breakneck speed.
2026-05-10T07:59+0000
2026-05-10T08:52+0000
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IDC China forecasts the AI cybersecurity market will hit $8.7 billion by 2030 — a more than 37-fold increase from 2025 Security AI applications are projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2028, with annual growth exceeding 230%Sangfor Technologies’ Security GPT is already deployed in 500+ real-world environments and ranked #1 in national cybersecurity testsCompanies like Qi An Xin are embedding AI across cloud security, threat intelligence, and automated defenseAI has reduced cyber incident response times from hours to minutes, per the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.China’s vulnerability-discovery systems are now matching — and in some areas surpassing — human experts in detecting zero-day cyber threats.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/chinas-core-ai-industry-poised-to-surpass-one-tln-yuan-this-year-expert-1123306836.html
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Beware, OpenAI: China is Building World’s Fastest-Growing AI Cybersecurity Powerhouse

07:59 GMT 10.05.2026 (Updated: 08:52 GMT 10.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanA visitor past by an ad promoting Artificial Intelligence for the upcoming World Artificial Intelligence Conference held in Shanghai, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A visitor past by an ad promoting Artificial Intelligence for the upcoming World Artificial Intelligence Conference held in Shanghai, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2026
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Backed by double‑digit market growth and the State Council's Artificial Intelligence+ action plan, China’s AI security models are evolving at breakneck speed.

IDC China forecasts the AI cybersecurity market will hit $8.7 billion by 2030 — a more than 37-fold increase from 2025

Security AI applications are projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2028, with annual growth exceeding 230%

Sangfor Technologies’ Security GPT is already deployed in 500+ real-world environments and ranked #1 in national cybersecurity tests

Companies like Qi An Xin are embedding AI across cloud security, threat intelligence, and automated defense

AI has reduced cyber incident response times from hours to minutes, per the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.

China’s vulnerability-discovery systems are now matching — and in some areas surpassing — human experts in detecting zero-day cyber threats.
China-science-computer-robot, by Ben DOOLEY This picture taken on November 24, 2015 shows visitors watching a robot (C) demonstration during the World Robot Conference in Beijing - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2025
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