https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/beware-openai-china-is-building-worlds-fastest-growing-ai-cybersecurity-powerhouse-1124107005.html
Beware, OpenAI: China is Building World’s Fastest-Growing AI Cybersecurity Powerhouse
Beware, OpenAI: China is Building World’s Fastest-Growing AI Cybersecurity Powerhouse
Sputnik International
Backed by double‑digit market growth and the State Council's Artificial Intelligence+ action plan, China’s AI security models are evolving at breakneck speed.
2026-05-10T07:59+0000
2026-05-10T07:59+0000
2026-05-10T08:52+0000
beyond politics
china
ai
artificial intelligence (ai)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1b/1123535643_0:126:3072:1854_1920x0_80_0_0_d79f14c2de448d2cbe05717640dc2306.jpg
IDC China forecasts the AI cybersecurity market will hit $8.7 billion by 2030 — a more than 37-fold increase from 2025 Security AI applications are projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2028, with annual growth exceeding 230%Sangfor Technologies’ Security GPT is already deployed in 500+ real-world environments and ranked #1 in national cybersecurity testsCompanies like Qi An Xin are embedding AI across cloud security, threat intelligence, and automated defenseAI has reduced cyber incident response times from hours to minutes, per the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.China’s vulnerability-discovery systems are now matching — and in some areas surpassing — human experts in detecting zero-day cyber threats.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251216/chinas-core-ai-industry-poised-to-surpass-one-tln-yuan-this-year-expert-1123306836.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1b/1123535643_143:0:2874:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_db58ad70f9b2ea50537f99a50415fb59.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
china, ai, artificial intelligence (ai)
china, ai, artificial intelligence (ai)
Beware, OpenAI: China is Building World’s Fastest-Growing AI Cybersecurity Powerhouse
07:59 GMT 10.05.2026 (Updated: 08:52 GMT 10.05.2026)
Backed by double‑digit market growth and the State Council's Artificial Intelligence+ action plan, China’s AI security models are evolving at breakneck speed.
IDC China forecasts the AI cybersecurity market will hit $8.7 billion by 2030 — a more than 37-fold increase from 2025
Security AI applications are projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2028, with annual growth exceeding 230%
Sangfor Technologies’ Security GPT is already deployed in 500+ real-world environments and ranked #1 in national cybersecurity tests
Companies like Qi An Xin are embedding AI across cloud security, threat intelligence, and automated defense
AI has reduced cyber incident response times from hours to minutes, per the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology.
China’s vulnerability-discovery systems are now matching — and in some areas surpassing — human experts in detecting zero-day cyber threats.
16 December 2025, 13:28 GMT