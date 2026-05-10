https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/brics-forges-new-era-of-deeper-brazil-china-cooperation---expert-1124107832.html
BRICS Forges New Era of Deeper Brazil-China Cooperation - Expert
BRICS Forges New Era of Deeper Brazil-China Cooperation - Expert
Sputnik International
Brazil and China found in BRICS a strategic environment that reduced political mistrust and expanded opportunities for long-term collaboration, China-Brazil specialist Evandro Menezes de Carvalho tells Sputnik.
2026-05-10T12:23+0000
2026-05-10T12:23+0000
2026-05-10T12:23+0000
brics
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The countries share concerns about reforming global financial institutions, greater representation of the Global South, development financing, and respect for national development paths.China's growing engagement with Brazil isn't just about trade or investment. It's about new institutional architectures and South-South cooperation — with BRICS at the center, the expert concludes.
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brics, china, brazil, new development bank (ndb)
brics, china, brazil, new development bank (ndb)
BRICS Forges New Era of Deeper Brazil-China Cooperation - Expert
Brazil and China found in BRICS a strategic environment that reduced political mistrust and expanded opportunities for long-term collaboration, China-Brazil specialist Evandro Menezes de Carvalho tells Sputnik.
The countries share concerns about reforming global financial institutions, greater representation of the Global South, development financing, and respect for national development paths.
The New Development Bank is the clearest example: emerging economies creating their own mechanisms to finance infrastructure without depending on Western-led institutions
BRICS reinforced that development and has no single universal model — diversity in political systems and economic strategies is seen as a source of new approaches, not an obstacle
The bloc accelerated the shift toward a more multipolar world, where Global South nations gain greater autonomy, voice, and new forms of cooperation
China's growing engagement with Brazil isn't just about trade or investment. It's about new institutional architectures and South-South cooperation — with BRICS at the center, the expert concludes.