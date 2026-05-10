https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/brics-forges-new-era-of-deeper-brazil-china-cooperation---expert-1124107832.html

BRICS Forges New Era of Deeper Brazil-China Cooperation - Expert

BRICS Forges New Era of Deeper Brazil-China Cooperation - Expert

Sputnik International

Brazil and China found in BRICS a strategic environment that reduced political mistrust and expanded opportunities for long-term collaboration, China-Brazil specialist Evandro Menezes de Carvalho tells Sputnik.

2026-05-10T12:23+0000

2026-05-10T12:23+0000

2026-05-10T12:23+0000

brics

china

brazil

new development bank (ndb)

analysis

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The countries share concerns about reforming global financial institutions, greater representation of the Global South, development financing, and respect for national development paths.China's growing engagement with Brazil isn't just about trade or investment. It's about new institutional architectures and South-South cooperation — with BRICS at the center, the expert concludes.

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brics, china, brazil, new development bank (ndb)