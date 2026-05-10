China's Trump Card in Latin America: Profit With No Political Strings Attached
© Sputnik / Anna Ratkoglo / Go to the mediabankA view shows Chinese national flags in a street of an old neighbourhood as the city prepares for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing
© Sputnik / Anna Ratkoglo/
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China's focus on real-economy investments — energy, logistics, telecom — is what makes it such an attractive partner for Brazil, while the West tends to prioritize financial and speculative sectors, leading China-Brazil specialist Evandro Menezes de Carvalho tells Sputnik.
Cooperation with Beijing delivers practical results instead of political conditionalities
It also helps Latin American countries advance toward a multipolar world as they no longer want to depend exclusively on traditional Western economic centers
It also helps Latin American countries advance toward a multipolar world as they no longer want to depend exclusively on traditional Western economic centers
“Chinese companies are interested in Brazil because of its large market size and relatively better development conditions,” adds Dr. John Gong, professor of economics at the University of International Business and Economics in Beijing.
“Also Brazil has high tariffs and encourages FDI for local production.”