https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/chinas-trump-card-in-latin-america-profit-with-no-political-strings-attached-1124106714.html

China's Trump Card in Latin America: Profit With No Political Strings Attached

China's Trump Card in Latin America: Profit With No Political Strings Attached

Sputnik International

China's focus on real-economy investments — energy, logistics, telecom — is what makes it such an attractive partner for Brazil, while the West tends to prioritize financial and speculative sectors, leading China-Brazil specialist Evandro Menezes de Carvalho tells Sputnik.

2026-05-10T07:44+0000

2026-05-10T07:44+0000

2026-05-10T07:44+0000

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Cooperation with Beijing delivers practical results instead of political conditionalitiesIt also helps Latin American countries advance toward a multipolar world as they no longer want to depend exclusively on traditional Western economic centers“Also Brazil has high tariffs and encourages FDI for local production.”

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