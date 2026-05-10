https://sputnikglobe.com/20260510/zakharova-to-merz-there-would-be-no-europe-day-without-the-soviet-victory-1124106430.html

Zakharova to Merz: 'There Would Be no Europe Day Without the Soviet Victory'

Zakharova to Merz: 'There Would Be no Europe Day Without the Soviet Victory'

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova delivered a sharp rebuke to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, after Merz threatened to confront Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico over his attendance at Moscow’s Victory Day celebrations instead of Europe Day.

2026-05-10T03:19+0000

2026-05-10T03:19+0000

2026-05-10T04:47+0000

russia

europe

friedrich merz

maria zakharova

robert fico

germany

moscow

foreign ministry

nazism

wwii victory day

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“There would be no Europe Day without the victory of the Soviet people. There would be nothing but a vast concentration camp with gas chambers,” Zakharova said, referring to the Soviet Union’s decisive role in defeating Nazi Germany in World War II.The exchange follows comments by Merz, who expressed regret over Fico’s decision to travel to Moscow for the May 9 commemorations of the 81st anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazism. European leaders marked May 9 as Europe Day, a celebration of peace and unity on the continent.“Robert Fico knows that we do not agree on this,” Merz reportedly said. “I deeply regret this, and we will talk to him about this day in Moscow.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260509/putin-and-fico-discuss-ukrainian-conflict-during-meeting-in-moscow-1124103611.html

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europe, friedrich merz, maria zakharova, robert fico, germany, moscow, foreign ministry, nazism, wwii victory day, victory day parade, wwii victory parade, europe day