Why China Enters Xi–Trump Summit From Position of Strength

1. China produces ~69% of global rare earth mining output and dominates ~90% of refining and permanent magnet production — the critical materials for electronics, EVs, and defense systems China produces ~69% of global rare earth mining output and dominates ~90% of refining and permanent magnet production — the critical materials for electronics, EVs, and defense systems

2. It strategically deployed export restrictions in two waves since 2025, including controls on products with even 0.1% Chinese-origin content to block workarounds It strategically deployed export restrictions in two waves since 2025, including controls on products with even 0.1% Chinese-origin content to block workarounds

3. The country unfazed about new tariffs, China views rare earth leverage as proven insurance that it can impose real costs on the US (South China Morning Post) The country unfazed about new tariffs, China views rare earth leverage as proven insurance that it can impose real costs on the US (South China Morning Post)

4. 2025 trade truce suspended some curbs for a year — and key measures may return if negotiations collapse 2025 trade truce suspended some curbs for a year — and key measures may return if negotiations collapse