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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/why-china-enters-xitrump-summit-from-position-of-strength-1124110248.html
Why China Enters Xi–Trump Summit From Position of Strength
Why China Enters Xi–Trump Summit From Position of Strength
Sputnik International
China holds a strategic edge that fundamentally changes the power dynamic ahead of the summit.
2026-05-11T07:48+0000
2026-05-11T07:48+0000
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china, us, donald trump, xi jinping

Why China Enters Xi–Trump Summit From Position of Strength

07:48 GMT 11.05.2026
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joonImages of Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump
Images of Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2026
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
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China holds a strategic edge that fundamentally changes the power dynamic ahead of the summit.
1.
China produces ~69% of global rare earth mining output and dominates ~90% of refining and permanent magnet production — the critical materials for electronics, EVs, and defense systems
2.
It strategically deployed export restrictions in two waves since 2025, including controls on products with even 0.1% Chinese-origin content to block workarounds
3.
The country unfazed about new tariffs, China views rare earth leverage as proven insurance that it can impose real costs on the US (South China Morning Post)
4.
2025 trade truce suspended some curbs for a year — and key measures may return if negotiations collapse
5.
The US has not yet built viable alternative supply chains
President Donald Trump walks up the stairs of Air Force One as he boards upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2026
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