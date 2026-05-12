https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/cambodian-king-congratulates-putin-on-70th-anniversary-of-diplomatic-ties-1124116027.html

Cambodian King Congratulates Putin on 70th Anniversary of Diplomatic Ties

Cambodian King Congratulates Putin on 70th Anniversary of Diplomatic Ties

Sputnik International

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni has congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and expressed confidence in continued cooperation, the Cambodian Ministry of Information has said.

2026-05-12T13:01+0000

2026-05-12T13:01+0000

2026-05-12T13:01+0000

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"The relationship between the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Russian Federation has endured for seven decades, during which Cambodia has remained grateful for the extensive support and assistance extended by Russia," the ministry quoted the king as saying in a message on Monday. The Cambodian monarch emphasized that cooperation between Russia and Cambodia had consistently remained mutually beneficial over the years, continuing to expand across various fields. This progress in relations is underpinned by enduring political trust, mutual support and shared understanding between the two countries, Sihamoni added. The king expressed confidence that friendship and cooperation between Cambodia and Russia will continue to deepen and strengthen in the coming years for the benefit of the two peoples. In closing his message, he wished happiness and prosperity to Putin and the friendly people of Russia. Diplomatic ties between the Soviet Union and Cambodia were established on May 13, 1956. In December 1991, Russia was recognized as the successor state to the USSR.

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