https://sputnikglobe.com/20260514/china-and-us-agree-to-build-strategic-relations---xi-jinping-1124123397.html

China and US Agree to Build Strategic Relations - Xi Jinping

China and US Agree to Build Strategic Relations - Xi Jinping

Sputnik International

China and the United States have agreed to build constructive, strategic and stable relations as a new positioning of the countries' ties, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

2026-05-14T06:22+0000

2026-05-14T06:22+0000

2026-05-14T06:38+0000

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"Together with President Trump, we agreed to form 'constructive, strategic and stable relations between China and the United States' as a new positioning for Sino-American ties," Xi Jinping said at a meeting with US President Donald Trump, as quoted by the Xinhua news agency.The countries should also expand cooperation in trade, healthcare, agriculture, tourism and law enforcement, the president said.US President Donald Trump, for his part, stressed that his negotiations with the Chinese president were "great", also calling China a beautiful country.

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