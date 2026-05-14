International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260514/china-and-us-agree-to-build-strategic-relations---xi-jinping-1124123397.html
China and US Agree to Build Strategic Relations - Xi Jinping
China and US Agree to Build Strategic Relations - Xi Jinping
Sputnik International
China and the United States have agreed to build constructive, strategic and stable relations as a new positioning of the countries' ties, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.
2026-05-14T06:22+0000
2026-05-14T06:38+0000
world
us
china
xi jinping
donald trump
negotiations
relations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/0e/1124123689_0:7:3071:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_dc28563bdaeb21c393861301e8791195.jpg
"Together with President Trump, we agreed to form 'constructive, strategic and stable relations between China and the United States' as a new positioning for Sino-American ties," Xi Jinping said at a meeting with US President Donald Trump, as quoted by the Xinhua news agency.The countries should also expand cooperation in trade, healthcare, agriculture, tourism and law enforcement, the president said.US President Donald Trump, for his part, stressed that his negotiations with the Chinese president were "great", also calling China a beautiful country.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/0e/1124123689_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_78c2e35acb685de483d48cdd90bd22fe.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, china, xi jinping, donald trump, negotiations, relations
us, china, xi jinping, donald trump, negotiations, relations

China and US Agree to Build Strategic Relations - Xi Jinping

06:22 GMT 14.05.2026 (Updated: 06:38 GMT 14.05.2026)
© REUTERS Pool/Maxim ShemetovChildren hold Chinese and U.S. flags, as U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a welcome ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 14, 2026.
Children hold Chinese and U.S. flags, as U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a welcome ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 14, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.05.2026
© REUTERS Pool/Maxim Shemetov
Subscribe
China and the United States have agreed to build constructive, strategic and stable relations as a new positioning of the countries' ties, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.
"Together with President Trump, we agreed to form 'constructive, strategic and stable relations between China and the United States' as a new positioning for Sino-American ties," Xi Jinping said at a meeting with US President Donald Trump, as quoted by the Xinhua news agency.
China and the United States should make more effective use of the channels of interaction between the armed forces of the two countries, Xi Jinping added.
The countries should also expand cooperation in trade, healthcare, agriculture, tourism and law enforcement, the president said.
He also said that the United States “should approach the Taiwan issue with extreme caution.”
US President Donald Trump, for his part, stressed that his negotiations with the Chinese president were "great", also calling China a beautiful country.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала