China and US Agree to Build Strategic Relations - Xi Jinping
06:22 GMT 14.05.2026 (Updated: 06:38 GMT 14.05.2026)
© REUTERS Pool/Maxim ShemetovChildren hold Chinese and U.S. flags, as U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a welcome ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 14, 2026.
© REUTERS Pool/Maxim Shemetov
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China and the United States have agreed to build constructive, strategic and stable relations as a new positioning of the countries' ties, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.
"Together with President Trump, we agreed to form 'constructive, strategic and stable relations between China and the United States' as a new positioning for Sino-American ties," Xi Jinping said at a meeting with US President Donald Trump, as quoted by the Xinhua news agency.
China and the United States should make more effective use of the channels of interaction between the armed forces of the two countries, Xi Jinping added.
The countries should also expand cooperation in trade, healthcare, agriculture, tourism and law enforcement, the president said.
He also said that the United States “should approach the Taiwan issue with extreme caution.”
US President Donald Trump, for his part, stressed that his negotiations with the Chinese president were "great", also calling China a beautiful country.
🚨🇺🇸🇨🇳 Trump says talks with Xi were 'great' pic.twitter.com/4bC6fauZlo— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) May 14, 2026