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Pakistan's Fateh-4: Here’s What You Need to Know
Pakistan's Fateh-4: Here’s What You Need to Know
Sputnik International
Fateh-4 is a 'non-nuclear' modification of the Babur missile, which is already in service with the Pakistani Armed Forces, according to media reports. 14.05.2026, Sputnik International
2026-05-14T14:30+0000
2026-05-14T14:30+0000
2026-05-15T10:58+0000
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Pakistan has successfully tested an indigenously produced cruise missile, Fateh-4.What the media reports about the new missile:Type and purpose: A ground-launched cruise missile (GLCM) of the surface-to-surface class, designed for precision strikes against ground targets at long range in a conventional (non-nuclear) configuration.Developer: National Engineering and Scientific Commission (NESCOM) and Global Industrial & Defence Solutions (GIDS).Range: from 750 to 1000 km.Warhead: Weight of 450 kg, type — high-explosive fragmentation.Speed: Cruising speed of approximately Mach 0.7 (subsonic).Air defense penetration capability: Flight at extremely low altitude (about 50 meters) with terrain contouring, which makes detection and interception by air defense systems difficult.The missile was first unveiled in August 2025. According to media reports, Fateh-4 is a 'non-nuclear' modification of the Babur missile (developed based on the American Tomahawk), which is already in service with the Pakistani Armed Forces.In turn, the need for creating the Fateh-4 is explained by Dr. Muhammadi, Associate Director of Research at the Center for International Strategic Studies, as a 'doctrinal shift' with the changing security and strategic dynamics of South Asia.
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Pakistan's Fateh-4: Here’s What You Need to Know
14:30 GMT 14.05.2026 (Updated: 10:58 GMT 15.05.2026)
Fateh-4 is a 'non-nuclear' modification of the Babur missile, which is already in service with the Pakistani Armed Forces, according to media reports.
Pakistan has successfully tested an indigenously produced cruise missile, Fateh-4.
What the media reports about the new missile:
Type and purpose: A ground-launched cruise missile (GLCM) of the surface-to-surface class, designed for precision strikes against ground targets at long range in a conventional (non-nuclear) configuration.
Developer: National Engineering and Scientific Commission (NESCOM) and Global Industrial & Defence Solutions (GIDS).
Range: from 750 to 1000 km.
Warhead: Weight of 450 kg, type — high-explosive fragmentation.
Speed: Cruising speed of approximately Mach 0.7 (subsonic).
Air defense penetration capability: Flight at extremely low altitude (about 50 meters) with terrain contouring, which makes detection and interception by air defense systems difficult.
The missile was first unveiled in August 2025. According to media reports, Fateh-4 is a 'non-nuclear' modification of the Babur missile (developed based on the American Tomahawk), which is already in service with the Pakistani Armed Forces.
"While Babur is a proven system, Fateh-4 with its 750 km range, advanced avionics, terrain-hugging features and high precision complements it further by enhancing the Army Rocket Force's conventional strike options," Abdullah Khan, Director of the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, told Sputnik.
In turn, the need for creating the Fateh-4 is explained by Dr. Muhammadi, Associate Director of Research at the Center for International Strategic Studies, as a 'doctrinal shift' with the changing security and strategic dynamics of South Asia.
"As Babur is dual-capable, and with a credible and 2nd strike capability, while Fateh-4 focuses on conventional deterrence with more advanced and improved systems including accuracy, enhanced survivability, advanced avionics, and operational flexibility under ARFC," he told Sputnik.