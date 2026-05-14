https://sputnikglobe.com/20260514/panda-bonds-could-help-pakistan-bypass-us-dollar-and-access-chinese-capital-market---economist-1124125219.html

Panda Bonds Could Help Pakistan Bypass US Dollar and Access Chinese Capital Market - Economist

Panda Bonds Could Help Pakistan Bypass US Dollar and Access Chinese Capital Market - Economist

Sputnik International

Pakistan's engagement is more than just purchasing Chinese bonds — it's about securing direct financing from Chinese investors and institutions.

2026-05-14T10:38+0000

2026-05-14T10:38+0000

2026-05-14T10:38+0000

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The Chinese investment bonds also can help Islamabad with its energy crisis, Syed Basim Raza of the NUST Institute of Policy Studies told Sputnik.Pakistani involvement goes beyond buying Chinese bonds, aiming to secure finance directly from Chinese investors and institutions, he said. Key objectives:- Reducing reliance on the US dollar through the IMF, Gulf deposits and Western markets with help from China's large domestic capital market.- Yuan-denominated finance can help help end Pakistani dollar shortage for imports, debt servicing and energy payments as part of the Global South's push for de-dollarization.- Even a minor short-term impact can improve investor confidence and add to the finance pot.- The move ads to recent moves to expand the yuan swap line and potentially revitalizes China-Pakistan Economic Corridor industrial investment.According to Raza, the short-term economic impact of the Panda bonds is likely to be moderately positive rather than transformative.He emphasizes that the issuance volume remains relatively small when compared to Pakistan's overall financing needs and its annual import bill.

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