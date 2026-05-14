https://sputnikglobe.com/20260514/us-coast-guard-signs-35bln-contract-to-build-5-arctic-icebreakers--1124123844.html

US Coast Guard Signs $3.5Bln Contract to Build 5 Arctic Icebreakers

US Coast Guard Signs $3.5Bln Contract to Build 5 Arctic Icebreakers

Sputnik International

The US Department of Homeland Security announced a deal with Davie Defense to supply five icebreakers to the US Coast Guard.

2026-05-14T06:43+0000

2026-05-14T06:43+0000

2026-05-14T06:43+0000

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"The US Coast Guard finalized a $3.5 billion contract for the construction and delivery of five Arctic Security Cutters (ASCs), a brand new class of polar icebreaker vessels that will strengthen America’s position in the Arctic. The contract was awarded to Davie Defense," the department said in a statement on Wednesday.In early October, US President Donald Trump said the US had ordered 11 icebreakers from Finland, with four to be built at Finnish shipyards and the rest in the United States.Trump has repeatedly said that the US lags behind Russia in terms of the size of its icebreaker fleet. The US Coast Guard has two icebreakers, the Polar Star and the Healy. Russia's Arctic fleet comprises 42 icebreakers, including eight nuclear-powered and 34 diesel-powered ones.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/us-coast-guard-polar-icebreaker-5-years-behind-schedule-2bln-over-budget-1118322099.html

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