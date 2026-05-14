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Xi Jinping Tells Trump 2026 Should Be Historic Year for China-US Relations
Xi Jinping Tells Trump 2026 Should Be Historic Year for China-US Relations
Sputnik International
Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Donald Trump that 2026 should be a historic year for China-US relations.
2026-05-14T03:55+0000
2026-05-14T03:55+0000
2026-05-14T03:19+0000
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"Let 2026 be a historic and significant year for China-US relations," Xi said at a meeting with Trump in Beijing.Trump is in China, where he will hold meetings with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
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donald trump, xi jinping, china, beijing, us, people's republic of china, us-china relations, us-china trade war
donald trump, xi jinping, china, beijing, us, people's republic of china, us-china relations, us-china trade war
Xi Jinping Tells Trump 2026 Should Be Historic Year for China-US Relations
Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Donald Trump that 2026 should be a historic year for China-US relations.
"Let 2026 be a historic and significant year for China-US relations," Xi said at a meeting with Trump in Beijing.
Trump is in China, where he will hold meetings with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.