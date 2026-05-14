https://sputnikglobe.com/20260514/xi-jinping-tells-trump-2026-should-be-historic-year-for-china-us-relations-1124122745.html

Xi Jinping Tells Trump 2026 Should Be Historic Year for China-US Relations

Xi Jinping Tells Trump 2026 Should Be Historic Year for China-US Relations

Sputnik International

Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Donald Trump that 2026 should be a historic year for China-US relations.

2026-05-14T03:55+0000

2026-05-14T03:55+0000

2026-05-14T03:19+0000

world

donald trump

xi jinping

china

beijing

us

people's republic of china

us-china relations

us-china trade war

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/0e/1124122587_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_922f428e4590df896c4aa0f2a8d95602.jpg

"Let 2026 be a historic and significant year for China-US relations," Xi said at a meeting with Trump in Beijing.Trump is in China, where he will hold meetings with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

china

beijing

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump, xi jinping, china, beijing, us, people's republic of china, us-china relations, us-china trade war