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China Wants to Purchase Oil and Gas From US - Trump
China Wants to Purchase Oil and Gas From US - Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said that China wants to purchase oil and gas from the United States.
2026-05-15T04:25+0000
2026-05-15T04:25+0000
2026-05-15T04:25+0000
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“They’ve agreed they want to buy oil from the United States,” US President Donald Trump told Fox News following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.According to Trump, Chinese energy purchases could involve supplies from Texas, Louisiana and Alaska.
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China Wants to Purchase Oil and Gas From US - Trump
US President Donald Trump said that China wants to purchase oil and gas from the United States.
“They’ve agreed they want to buy oil from the United States,” US President Donald Trump told Fox News following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
According to Trump, Chinese energy purchases could involve supplies from Texas, Louisiana and Alaska.
“Yeah, everything. Energy. Energy. That’s the one thing. They really need energy… They have an insatiable appetite for energy, and we have unlimited energy,” Trump added.