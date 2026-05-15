https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/china-wants-to-purchase-oil-and-gas-from-us---trump-1124127877.html

China Wants to Purchase Oil and Gas From US - Trump

China Wants to Purchase Oil and Gas From US - Trump

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said that China wants to purchase oil and gas from the United States.

2026-05-15T04:25+0000

2026-05-15T04:25+0000

2026-05-15T04:25+0000

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“They’ve agreed they want to buy oil from the United States,” US President Donald Trump told Fox News following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.According to Trump, Chinese energy purchases could involve supplies from Texas, Louisiana and Alaska.

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