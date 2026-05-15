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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/lavrov-meets-the-press-following-brics-top-diplomats-summit-in-new-delhi-1124129082.html
Lavrov Meets the Press Following BRICS Top Diplomats' Summit in New Delhi
Lavrov Meets the Press Following BRICS Top Diplomats' Summit in New Delhi
Sputnik International
A live broadcast of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s press conference following the main sessions of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi.
2026-05-15T07:11+0000
2026-05-15T07:12+0000
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Sputnik brings you a live broadcast of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s press conference following the main sessions of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi.Russia's chief diplomat is also scheduled to take part in two plenary sessions: the first focused on the global and regional agenda, and the second dedicated to BRICS’ 20th anniversary, sustainable development, innovation, and expanding cooperation among member states, the Russian Foreign Ministry's press service reported.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
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Russia's FM Sergey Lavrov talks to media following BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi
Sputnik International
Russia's FM Sergey Lavrov talks to media following BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi
2026-05-15T07:11+0000
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Lavrov Meets the Press Following BRICS Top Diplomats' Summit in New Delhi

07:11 GMT 15.05.2026 (Updated: 07:12 GMT 15.05.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev / Go to the mediabankLavrov at the General Meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council, March 31
Lavrov at the General Meeting of the Russian International Affairs Council, March 31 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2026
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Russia's diplomacy chief is visiting India to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting in New Delhi on May 14–15.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s press conference following the main sessions of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi.
Russia's chief diplomat is also scheduled to take part in two plenary sessions: the first focused on the global and regional agenda, and the second dedicated to BRICS’ 20th anniversary, sustainable development, innovation, and expanding cooperation among member states, the Russian Foreign Ministry's press service reported.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
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