https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/lavrov-meets-the-press-following-brics-top-diplomats-summit-in-new-delhi-1124129082.html

Lavrov Meets the Press Following BRICS Top Diplomats' Summit in New Delhi

Lavrov Meets the Press Following BRICS Top Diplomats' Summit in New Delhi

Sputnik International

A live broadcast of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s press conference following the main sessions of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi.

2026-05-15T07:11+0000

2026-05-15T07:11+0000

2026-05-15T07:12+0000

world

sergey lavrov

russia

india

brics

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/1f/1123925129_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_6515a1f3bf31d297d636545d3364a360.jpg

Sputnik brings you a live broadcast of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s press conference following the main sessions of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi.Russia's chief diplomat is also scheduled to take part in two plenary sessions: the first focused on the global and regional agenda, and the second dedicated to BRICS’ 20th anniversary, sustainable development, innovation, and expanding cooperation among member states, the Russian Foreign Ministry's press service reported.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russia's FM Sergey Lavrov talks to media following BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi Sputnik International Russia's FM Sergey Lavrov talks to media following BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi 2026-05-15T07:11+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sergey lavrov, russia, india, brics, видео