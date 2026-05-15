https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/lavrov-meets-the-press-following-brics-top-diplomats-summit-in-new-delhi-1124129082.html
Lavrov Meets the Press Following BRICS Top Diplomats' Summit in New Delhi
Lavrov Meets the Press Following BRICS Top Diplomats' Summit in New Delhi
Sputnik International
A live broadcast of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s press conference following the main sessions of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi.
2026-05-15T07:11+0000
2026-05-15T07:11+0000
2026-05-15T07:12+0000
world
sergey lavrov
russia
india
brics
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/1f/1123925129_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_6515a1f3bf31d297d636545d3364a360.jpg
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s press conference following the main sessions of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi.Russia's chief diplomat is also scheduled to take part in two plenary sessions: the first focused on the global and regional agenda, and the second dedicated to BRICS’ 20th anniversary, sustainable development, innovation, and expanding cooperation among member states, the Russian Foreign Ministry's press service reported.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/1f/1123925129_110:0:2841:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bbce3fb0a64701594cd6bd7afd69e1a3.jpg
Russia's FM Sergey Lavrov talks to media following BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi
Sputnik International
Russia's FM Sergey Lavrov talks to media following BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi
2026-05-15T07:11+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
sergey lavrov, russia, india, brics, видео
sergey lavrov, russia, india, brics, видео
Lavrov Meets the Press Following BRICS Top Diplomats' Summit in New Delhi
07:11 GMT 15.05.2026 (Updated: 07:12 GMT 15.05.2026)
Russia's diplomacy chief is visiting India to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting in New Delhi on May 14–15.
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s press conference following the main sessions of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi.
Russia's chief diplomat is also scheduled to take part in two plenary sessions: the first focused on the global and regional agenda, and the second dedicated to BRICS’ 20th anniversary, sustainable development, innovation, and expanding cooperation among member states, the Russian Foreign Ministry's press service reported.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!