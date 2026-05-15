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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/us-army-cancels-4000-troop-poland-deployment-amid-budget-hole-1124128264.html
US Army Cancels 4,000-Troop Poland Deployment Amid Budget Hole
US Army Cancels 4,000-Troop Poland Deployment Amid Budget Hole
Sputnik International
The US Army abruptly scrapped the planned deployment of more than 4,000 soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, to Poland, American media reported.
2026-05-15T04:32+0000
2026-05-15T04:32+0000
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The decision reportedly caught Pentagon staff and European allies by surprise — especially since some troops and equipment had already started arriving.Trump earlier floated moving US troops from Germany to Poland, while the Pentagon is already preparing to withdraw around 5,000 soldiers from Germany.Meanwhile, US lawmakers warn the Army faces a budget shortfall of at least $2 billion, while reports put the real gap at $4–6 billion.
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US Army Cancels 4,000-Troop Poland Deployment Amid Budget Hole

04:32 GMT 15.05.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonIn this Nov. 28, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump smiles before addressing members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan
In this Nov. 28, 2019, file photo President Donald Trump smiles before addressing members of the military during a surprise Thanksgiving Day visit at Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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The US Army abruptly scrapped the planned deployment of more than 4,000 soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, to Poland, American media reported.
The decision reportedly caught Pentagon staff and European allies by surprise — especially since some troops and equipment had already started arriving.

Trump earlier floated moving US troops from Germany to Poland, while the Pentagon is already preparing to withdraw around 5,000 soldiers from Germany.

Meanwhile, US lawmakers warn the Army faces a budget shortfall of at least $2 billion, while reports put the real gap at $4–6 billion.
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