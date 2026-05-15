https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/us-army-cancels-4000-troop-poland-deployment-amid-budget-hole-1124128264.html

US Army Cancels 4,000-Troop Poland Deployment Amid Budget Hole

US Army Cancels 4,000-Troop Poland Deployment Amid Budget Hole

Sputnik International

The US Army abruptly scrapped the planned deployment of more than 4,000 soldiers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, to Poland, American media reported.

2026-05-15T04:32+0000

2026-05-15T04:32+0000

2026-05-15T04:32+0000

military

pentagon

poland

germany

us army

us bases

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/0f/1124128330_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7ba788487af52eba27199f8ac81d5701.jpg

The decision reportedly caught Pentagon staff and European allies by surprise — especially since some troops and equipment had already started arriving.Trump earlier floated moving US troops from Germany to Poland, while the Pentagon is already preparing to withdraw around 5,000 soldiers from Germany.Meanwhile, US lawmakers warn the Army faces a budget shortfall of at least $2 billion, while reports put the real gap at $4–6 billion.

poland

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pentagon, poland, germany, us army, us bases