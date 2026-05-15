https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/us-biolabs-abroad-under-investigation-1124130361.html
US Biolabs Abroad Under Investigation
US Biolabs Abroad Under Investigation
Sputnik International
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) is investigating over 120 US-funded biological laboratories abroad. DNI Tulsi Gabbard said her team will identify lab locations, pathogens, and research, aiming to halt dangerous gain-of-function experiments that threaten global health and safety.
2026-05-15T08:28+0000
2026-05-15T08:28+0000
2026-05-15T08:28+0000
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The US operates over 300 biological laboratories abroad, including more than 40 in Ukraine.A US intelligence investigation into these facilities signals growing concern over biosafety and security risks.
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infographic, ukraine, dni, us, biological, biological weapons, biological weapon, biolab, bioweapon, инфографика
US Biolabs Abroad Under Investigation
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) is investigating over 120 US-funded biological laboratories abroad. DNI Tulsi Gabbard said her team will identify lab locations, pathogens, and research, aiming to halt dangerous gain-of-function experiments that threaten global health and safety.
The US operates over 300 biological laboratories abroad, including more than 40 in Ukraine.
A US intelligence investigation into these facilities signals growing concern over biosafety and security risks.