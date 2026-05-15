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US Biolabs Abroad Under Investigation
US Biolabs Abroad Under Investigation
Sputnik International
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) is investigating over 120 US-funded biological laboratories abroad. DNI Tulsi Gabbard said her team will identify lab locations, pathogens, and research, aiming to halt dangerous gain-of-function experiments that threaten global health and safety.
2026-05-15T08:28+0000
2026-05-15T08:28+0000
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The US operates over 300 biological laboratories abroad, including more than 40 in Ukraine.A US intelligence investigation into these facilities signals growing concern over biosafety and security risks.
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US Biolabs Abroad Under Investigation

08:28 GMT 15.05.2026
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The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) is investigating over 120 US-funded biological laboratories abroad. DNI Tulsi Gabbard said her team will identify lab locations, pathogens, and research, aiming to halt dangerous gain-of-function experiments that threaten global health and safety.
The US operates over 300 biological laboratories abroad, including more than 40 in Ukraine.

A US intelligence investigation into these facilities signals growing concern over biosafety and security risks.
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