https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/us-biolabs-abroad-under-investigation-1124130361.html

US Biolabs Abroad Under Investigation

US Biolabs Abroad Under Investigation

Sputnik International

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) is investigating over 120 US-funded biological laboratories abroad. DNI Tulsi Gabbard said her team will identify lab locations, pathogens, and research, aiming to halt dangerous gain-of-function experiments that threaten global health and safety.

2026-05-15T08:28+0000

2026-05-15T08:28+0000

2026-05-15T08:28+0000

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The US operates over 300 biological laboratories abroad, including more than 40 in Ukraine.A US intelligence investigation into these facilities signals growing concern over biosafety and security risks.

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