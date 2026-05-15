https://sputnikglobe.com/20260515/us-navy-warns-epic-fury-burning-through-money-and-manpower--reports-1124128157.html

US Navy Warns Epic Fury Burning Through Money and Manpower – Reports

US Navy Warns Epic Fury Burning Through Money and Manpower – Reports

Sputnik International

The US Navy may have to cut training, routine operations and personnel by July unless Congress sends more money for Operation Epic Fury, American media reported.

2026-05-15T04:29+0000

2026-05-15T04:29+0000

2026-05-15T04:29+0000

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Naval Operations Chief Adm. Daryl Caudle admitted the fiscal 2026 budget did not account for the war against Iran.“We’re burning bright … but it does come at cost, and it comes at operational costs,” Caudle said.According to the admiral, the Navy is rapidly eating through fuel, operating hours, maintenance funds and munitions. Without extra funding, he warned he may have to start making cuts in the July timeframe.The strain could also hit personnel: Caudle said the Navy may have to pause permanent change-of-station moves for 12,000 to 15,000 sailors and delay enlistment and reenlistment bonuses.The price tag of the US-Israeli war against Iran has reportedly reached nearly $29 billion, while Washington may seek an additional $80 billion to $100 billion to keep the campaign going and replenish depleted munitions.Even US admirals now admit the aggression is draining the empire.

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