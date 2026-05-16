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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/americans-to-pay-price-for-us-war-of-choice---iran-fm-warns-1124133296.html
Americans to Pay Price for US War of Choice - Iran FM Warns
Americans to Pay Price for US War of Choice - Iran FM Warns
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Americans are being forced to absorb the rising costs of Washington’s illegal war of aggression against Iran.
2026-05-16T04:42+0000
2026-05-16T04:42+0000
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“Put aside gas price hike and stock market bubble. Real pain begins when U.S. debt and mortgage rates start to jump,” Araghchi wrote on X.He pointed to rising US Treasury yields, warning that the consequences of the US-Israeli escalation will not be limited to fuel prices or market turbulence.Araghchi’s remarks come as the US economy faces growing pressure from the conflict it chose to launch — with ordinary Americans left to pay the bill.
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Americans to Pay Price for US War of Choice - Iran FM Warns

04:42 GMT 16.05.2026
© AP Photo / Khalil HamraIranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a news conference, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, June 22, 2025.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a news conference, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sunday, June 22, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.05.2026
© AP Photo / Khalil Hamra
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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Americans are being forced to absorb the rising costs of Washington’s illegal war of aggression against Iran.
“Put aside gas price hike and stock market bubble. Real pain begins when U.S. debt and mortgage rates start to jump,” Araghchi wrote on X.
He pointed to rising US Treasury yields, warning that the consequences of the US-Israeli escalation will not be limited to fuel prices or market turbulence.
“Auto loan delinquencies are already at 30+-year high. This was all avoidable.”
Araghchi’s remarks come as the US economy faces growing pressure from the conflict it chose to launch — with ordinary Americans left to pay the bill.
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