https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/americans-to-pay-price-for-us-war-of-choice---iran-fm-warns-1124133296.html

Americans to Pay Price for US War of Choice - Iran FM Warns

Americans to Pay Price for US War of Choice - Iran FM Warns

Sputnik International

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Americans are being forced to absorb the rising costs of Washington’s illegal war of aggression against Iran.

2026-05-16T04:42+0000

2026-05-16T04:42+0000

2026-05-16T04:42+0000

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“Put aside gas price hike and stock market bubble. Real pain begins when U.S. debt and mortgage rates start to jump,” Araghchi wrote on X.He pointed to rising US Treasury yields, warning that the consequences of the US-Israeli escalation will not be limited to fuel prices or market turbulence.Araghchi’s remarks come as the US economy faces growing pressure from the conflict it chose to launch — with ordinary Americans left to pay the bill.

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