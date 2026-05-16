https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/chief-of-russian-general-staff-gerasimov-inspects-zapad-group-of-troops-1124133674.html

Chief of Russian General Staff Gerasimov Inspects Zapad Group of Troops

Chief of Russian General Staff Gerasimov Inspects Zapad Group of Troops

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chief of the Russian General Staff, Gen. of the Army Valery Gerasimov inspected the work of the Zapad group of troops and set further tasks... 16.05.2026, Sputnik International

2026-05-16T04:54+0000

2026-05-16T04:54+0000

2026-05-16T04:54+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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valery gerasimov

russian defense ministry

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"Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation – First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Valery Gerasimov inspected the progress status of combat tasks by formations and military units of the Zapad group of troops," the ministry said. Gen. of the Army Gerasimov set the Zapad group of troops further tasks, it said. Key statements by Valery Gerasimov:*The Zapad grouping is conducting active offensive operations within its area of responsibility along a front of approximately 350 km*The Sixth Army is advancing in the direction from Kupyansk to Shevchenkovo*Kutkovka has been liberated; fighting continues in Velykaya Shapkovka*Troops are operating successfully in the Boguslav and Rubtsovsk directions*The First Tank Army has liberated the settlement of Borovaya*More than half of Shiykovka is under the control of our assault units*In the Kharkov region, the 20th Army is advancing, having completed the liberation of the LPR*Fighting is underway for Novy Mir, Druzhelyubovka, and Cherneshchina*The destruction of enemy formations continues in Svyatogorsk in DPR*Units of the 25th Army are continuing urban combat for the liberation of Krasny Liman — 85% of the city’s territory is under our controlAt the end of the meeting, he presented state awards to the most distinguished servicemen and thanked them for their courage and heroism during the combat operations, the ministry said.

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