https://sputnikglobe.com/20260517/dr-congo-confirms-new-ebola-outbreak--who-1124136270.html

DR Congo Confirms New Ebola Outbreak — WHO

DR Congo Confirms New Ebola Outbreak — WHO

Sputnik International

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has confirmed a new outbreak of Ebola Bundibugyo in Ituri Province, WHO reported.

2026-05-17T04:51+0000

2026-05-17T04:51+0000

2026-05-17T04:51+0000

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Laboratory analysis confirmed Ebola in 8 of 13 samples collected from suspected cases linked to severe illness and deaths in Mongbwalu and Rwampara health zones.WHO said 80 suspected community deaths have been reported so far, with patients showing symptoms including fever, body pain, weakness, vomiting and, in some cases, bleeding.“WHO is rapidly scaling up support to the ongoing response,” WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr Mohamed Janabi said.Neighbouring Uganda has also reported one Ebola Bundibugyo death in a patient from DR Congo, while health authorities there have activated surveillance and response measures.

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