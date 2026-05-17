https://sputnikglobe.com/20260517/dr-congo-confirms-new-ebola-outbreak--who-1124136270.html
DR Congo Confirms New Ebola Outbreak — WHO
DR Congo Confirms New Ebola Outbreak — WHO
Sputnik International
The Democratic Republic of the Congo has confirmed a new outbreak of Ebola Bundibugyo in Ituri Province, WHO reported.
2026-05-17T04:51+0000
2026-05-17T04:51+0000
2026-05-17T04:51+0000
beyond politics
democratic republic of the congo
uganda
ebola
ebola
ebola outbreak
ebola virus disease (evd)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/11/1124136113_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0d0c82302a4125a35b5de4c1dfec61f8.jpg
Laboratory analysis confirmed Ebola in 8 of 13 samples collected from suspected cases linked to severe illness and deaths in Mongbwalu and Rwampara health zones.WHO said 80 suspected community deaths have been reported so far, with patients showing symptoms including fever, body pain, weakness, vomiting and, in some cases, bleeding.“WHO is rapidly scaling up support to the ongoing response,” WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr Mohamed Janabi said.Neighbouring Uganda has also reported one Ebola Bundibugyo death in a patient from DR Congo, while health authorities there have activated surveillance and response measures.
democratic republic of the congo
uganda
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/11/1124136113_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_99e592cd8b4a9b22a71a06f8bb66b6e7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
democratic republic of the congo, uganda, ebola, ebola, ebola outbreak, ebola virus disease (evd)
democratic republic of the congo, uganda, ebola, ebola, ebola outbreak, ebola virus disease (evd)
DR Congo Confirms New Ebola Outbreak — WHO
The Democratic Republic of the Congo has confirmed a new outbreak of Ebola Bundibugyo in Ituri Province, WHO reported.
Laboratory analysis confirmed Ebola in 8 of 13 samples collected from suspected cases linked to severe illness and deaths in Mongbwalu and Rwampara health zones.
WHO said 80 suspected community deaths have been reported so far, with patients showing symptoms including fever, body pain, weakness, vomiting and, in some cases, bleeding.
“WHO is rapidly scaling up support to the ongoing response,” WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr Mohamed Janabi said.
Neighbouring Uganda has also reported one Ebola Bundibugyo death in a patient from DR Congo, while health authorities there have activated surveillance and response measures.