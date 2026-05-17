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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260517/north-americas-largest-commuter-rail-system-shuts-down-amid-strike--reports-1124136967.html
North America's Largest Commuter Rail System Shuts Down Amid Strike — Reports
North America's Largest Commuter Rail System Shuts Down Amid Strike — Reports
Sputnik International
The Long Island Rail Road, serving New York City’s eastern suburbs, halted operations after five unions representing about half of its workforce went on strike, American media reported.
2026-05-17T04:56+0000
2026-05-17T04:56+0000
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The walkout is the first LIRR strike since 1994 and could disrupt around 250,000 weekday commuters if it continues beyond the weekend.Union representatives said talks over salaries and healthcare costs have stalled.“We are truly sorry that we are in this situation,” Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen official Kevin Sexton said.The MTA warned that meeting union demands could lead to fare hikes, while workers argue stronger raises are needed amid inflation and rising living costs.For now, riders are being told to use limited shuttle buses, work from home if possible, and avoid nonessential travel — another reminder of how fragile basic transport services remain in the US.
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North America's Largest Commuter Rail System Shuts Down Amid Strike — Reports

04:56 GMT 17.05.2026
© AP Photo / Heather KhalifaLong Island Rail Road workers walk on the picket line outside of Penn Station on the first day of their strike, Saturday, May 16, 2026, in New York
Long Island Rail Road workers walk on the picket line outside of Penn Station on the first day of their strike, Saturday, May 16, 2026, in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2026
© AP Photo / Heather Khalifa
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The Long Island Rail Road, serving New York City’s eastern suburbs, halted operations after five unions representing about half of its workforce went on strike, American media reported.
The walkout is the first LIRR strike since 1994 and could disrupt around 250,000 weekday commuters if it continues beyond the weekend.

Union representatives said talks over salaries and healthcare costs have stalled.
“We are truly sorry that we are in this situation,” Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen official Kevin Sexton said.
The MTA warned that meeting union demands could lead to fare hikes, while workers argue stronger raises are needed amid inflation and rising living costs.

For now, riders are being told to use limited shuttle buses, work from home if possible, and avoid nonessential travel — another reminder of how fragile basic transport services remain in the US.
© AP Photo / Michael R. SisakA gate blocks a corridor to Long Island Rail Road train platforms at Penn Station on the first day of a strike on Saturday, May 16, 2026 in New York
A gate blocks a corridor to Long Island Rail Road train platforms at Penn Station on the first day of a strike on Saturday, May 16, 2026 in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2026
A gate blocks a corridor to Long Island Rail Road train platforms at Penn Station on the first day of a strike on Saturday, May 16, 2026 in New York
© AP Photo / Michael R. Sisak
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