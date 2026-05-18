https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/lavrov-urges-un-alliance-of-civilizations-to-address-kievs-persecution-of-uoc-1124146005.html

Lavrov Urges UN Alliance of Civilizations to Address Kiev’s Persecution of UOC

Lavrov Urges UN Alliance of Civilizations to Address Kiev’s Persecution of UOC

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Moratinos to respond to Kiev's persecution of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

2026-05-18T18:26+0000

2026-05-18T18:26+0000

2026-05-18T18:27+0000

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sergey lavrov

russia

ukraine

ukrainian orthodox church (uoc)

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"The head of the Alliance of Civilizations is urgently urged to respond to the situation related to the persecution of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church," the ministry said in a statement.The Ukrainian authorities have launched the largest wave of persecution in the country's recent history against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), the largest community of believers in the country. Citing its alleged ties to Russia, local authorities in various regions of Ukraine banned the UOC's activity.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/kiev-pressing-for-elimination-of-ukrainian-orthodox-church-1112184884.html

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sergey lavrov, russia, ukraine, ukrainian orthodox church (uoc)