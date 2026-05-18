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Lavrov Urges UN Alliance of Civilizations to Address Kiev’s Persecution of UOC
Lavrov Urges UN Alliance of Civilizations to Address Kiev’s Persecution of UOC
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Moratinos to respond to Kiev's persecution of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
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"The head of the Alliance of Civilizations is urgently urged to respond to the situation related to the persecution of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church," the ministry said in a statement.The Ukrainian authorities have launched the largest wave of persecution in the country's recent history against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), the largest community of believers in the country. Citing its alleged ties to Russia, local authorities in various regions of Ukraine banned the UOC's activity.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/kiev-pressing-for-elimination-of-ukrainian-orthodox-church-1112184884.html
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Lavrov Urges UN Alliance of Civilizations to Address Kiev’s Persecution of UOC

18:26 GMT 18.05.2026 (Updated: 18:27 GMT 18.05.2026)
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Moratinos to respond to Kiev's persecution of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
"The head of the Alliance of Civilizations is urgently urged to respond to the situation related to the persecution of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church," the ministry said in a statement.
The Kiev Pechersk Lavra - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.07.2023
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Kiev Pressing for Elimination of Ukrainian Orthodox Church
27 July 2023, 13:56 GMT
The Ukrainian authorities have launched the largest wave of persecution in the country's recent history against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), the largest community of believers in the country. Citing its alleged ties to Russia, local authorities in various regions of Ukraine banned the UOC's activity.
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