https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/suspicious-iran-war-bets-raise-insider-trading-concerns--reports-1124139107.html

Suspicious Iran War Bets Raise Insider Trading Concerns — Reports

Suspicious Iran War Bets Raise Insider Trading Concerns — Reports

Sputnik International

Federal investigators are probing suspicious oil market trades made shortly before a US announcement on talks with Iran, American media reported.

2026-05-18T04:13+0000

2026-05-18T04:13+0000

2026-05-18T04:31+0000

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More than $800 million was staked on oil prices dropping at 6:50 a.m. on March 23. Fifteen minutes later, an announcement about “very good and productive” talks with Iran sent oil prices down by more than 10%.The report also points to prediction markets, where nine connected Polymarket accounts allegedly made more than $2.4 million betting almost exclusively on US military actions in the Iran war, with a 98% win rate across more than 80 bets.The case highlights a growing problem in US war machine: when military decisions, ceasefire announcements and market-moving policy shifts become betting opportunities, insiders may profit while ordinary citizens pay the price through fuel costs and economic uncertainty.

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war, corruption, donald trump, insider trading, iran, stock market