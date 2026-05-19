https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/eu-doubles-purchases-of-russian-lng-in-march-1124150007.html

EU Doubles Purchases of Russian LNG in March

EU Doubles Purchases of Russian LNG in March

Sputnik International

The European Union nearly doubled its monthly imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia in March, with the total exceeding $900 million, Sputnik has calculated based on Eurostat data.

2026-05-19T11:29+0000

2026-05-19T11:29+0000

2026-05-19T11:29+0000

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In March, EU countries imported $933 million worth of natural gas from Russia, compared to $508.3 million in February. As a result, the total value of imports increased 1.8-fold over the month. The largest EU buyers of Russian LNG were Spain (with imports worth $358.9 million), France ($320.4 million), and Belgium ($253.8 million). The total value of Russian LNG imports by EU countries reached its highest level since January 2025.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/why-eu-has-no-alternative-but-to-return-to-russian-gas-imports-sooner-than-later-1123497716.html

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