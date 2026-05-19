https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/eu-doubles-purchases-of-russian-lng-in-march-1124150007.html
EU Doubles Purchases of Russian LNG in March
EU Doubles Purchases of Russian LNG in March
Sputnik International
The European Union nearly doubled its monthly imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia in March, with the total exceeding $900 million, Sputnik has calculated based on Eurostat data.
2026-05-19T11:29+0000
2026-05-19T11:29+0000
2026-05-19T11:29+0000
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In March, EU countries imported $933 million worth of natural gas from Russia, compared to $508.3 million in February. As a result, the total value of imports increased 1.8-fold over the month. The largest EU buyers of Russian LNG were Spain (with imports worth $358.9 million), France ($320.4 million), and Belgium ($253.8 million). The total value of Russian LNG imports by EU countries reached its highest level since January 2025.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/why-eu-has-no-alternative-but-to-return-to-russian-gas-imports-sooner-than-later-1123497716.html
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europe, russia, european union (eu), liquefied natural gas (lng), eurostat
europe, russia, european union (eu), liquefied natural gas (lng), eurostat
EU Doubles Purchases of Russian LNG in March
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union nearly doubled its monthly imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia in March, with the total exceeding $900 million, Sputnik has calculated based on Eurostat data.
In March, EU countries imported $933 million worth of natural gas from Russia, compared to $508.3 million in February. As a result, the total value of imports increased 1.8-fold over the month.
The largest EU buyers of Russian LNG were Spain (with imports worth $358.9 million), France ($320.4 million), and Belgium ($253.8 million).
The total value of Russian LNG imports by EU countries reached its highest level since January 2025.