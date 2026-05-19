International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/eu-doubles-purchases-of-russian-lng-in-march-1124150007.html
EU Doubles Purchases of Russian LNG in March
EU Doubles Purchases of Russian LNG in March
Sputnik International
The European Union nearly doubled its monthly imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia in March, with the total exceeding $900 million, Sputnik has calculated based on Eurostat data.
2026-05-19T11:29+0000
2026-05-19T11:29+0000
world
europe
russia
european union (eu)
liquefied natural gas (lng)
eurostat
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105952596_0:130:3181:1919_1920x0_80_0_0_fcb5c1c5c55124bb46b67979e2356fa1.jpg
In March, EU countries imported $933 million worth of natural gas from Russia, compared to $508.3 million in February. As a result, the total value of imports increased 1.8-fold over the month. The largest EU buyers of Russian LNG were Spain (with imports worth $358.9 million), France ($320.4 million), and Belgium ($253.8 million). The total value of Russian LNG imports by EU countries reached its highest level since January 2025.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/why-eu-has-no-alternative-but-to-return-to-russian-gas-imports-sooner-than-later-1123497716.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105952596_224:0:2955:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_041a9394ee0e1afa0ba28c86e69b1337.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, russia, european union (eu), liquefied natural gas (lng), eurostat
europe, russia, european union (eu), liquefied natural gas (lng), eurostat

EU Doubles Purchases of Russian LNG in March

11:29 GMT 19.05.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the mediabankGas pipeline
Gas pipeline - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union nearly doubled its monthly imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia in March, with the total exceeding $900 million, Sputnik has calculated based on Eurostat data.
In March, EU countries imported $933 million worth of natural gas from Russia, compared to $508.3 million in February. As a result, the total value of imports increased 1.8-fold over the month.
The largest EU buyers of Russian LNG were Spain (with imports worth $358.9 million), France ($320.4 million), and Belgium ($253.8 million).
The total value of Russian LNG imports by EU countries reached its highest level since January 2025.
Employees work at the gas metering units of the Gazprom's Amur Gas Processing Plant near the town of Svobodny, Amur Region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.01.2026
World
Why EU ‘Has No Alternative’ But to Return to Russian Gas Imports Sooner Than Later
20 January, 14:38 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала