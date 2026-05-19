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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/live-putin-touches-down-in-beijing-for-high-level-official-visit--talks--1124150279.html
LIVE: Putin Touches Down in Beijing for High-Level Official Visit & Talks
LIVE: Putin Touches Down in Beijing for High-Level Official Visit & Talks
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in China for a two-day official visit, running from May 19 to 20.
2026-05-19T15:21+0000
2026-05-19T15:21+0000
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Putin is scheduled to meet with Xi Jinping to discuss bilateral relations and explore avenues for further strengthening the strategic partnership between their nations. Additionally, the leaders will engage in informal talks on May 20 to address pressing international issues.The talks are expected to deliver a joint high-level statement and multiple bilateral agreements. In total, Moscow and Beijing are set to sign roughly 40 documents designed to deepen cooperation in industry, transport, and nuclear energy.The Russian president will also meet separately with Chinese Premier Li Qiang to discuss prospects for trade and economic cooperation.Putin is accompanied by a large delegation that includes all deputy prime ministers, as well as the heads of leading Russian state-owned and private companies.Follow Sputnik's live to find out more!
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Putin touches down in Beijing to kick off his official visit and for talks with Xi Jinping
Sputnik International
Putin touches down in Beijing to kick off his official visit and for talks with Xi Jinping
2026-05-19T15:21+0000
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LIVE: Putin Touches Down in Beijing for High-Level Official Visit & Talks

15:21 GMT 19.05.2026
© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping pose during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2026
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Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in China on a two-day official visit, scheduled from May 19 to 20.
Putin is scheduled to meet with Xi Jinping to discuss bilateral relations and explore avenues for further strengthening the strategic partnership between their nations. Additionally, the leaders will engage in informal talks on May 20 to address pressing international issues.
The talks are expected to deliver a joint high-level statement and multiple bilateral agreements. In total, Moscow and Beijing are set to sign roughly 40 documents designed to deepen cooperation in industry, transport, and nuclear energy.
The Russian president will also meet separately with Chinese Premier Li Qiang to discuss prospects for trade and economic cooperation.
Putin is accompanied by a large delegation that includes all deputy prime ministers, as well as the heads of leading Russian state-owned and private companies.
Follow Sputnik's live to find out more!
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