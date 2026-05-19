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Russia and Cambodia Deepen Ties as Deputy Foreign Minister Highlights Progress
Russia and Cambodia Deepen Ties as Deputy Foreign Minister Highlights Progress
Sputnik International
Russia and Cambodia continue to develop cooperation at a high level, including at the highest and most senior levels, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Tuesday.
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"I am pleased to note that today, building on strong traditions of mutual assistance and the provisions of the May 1995 joint declaration on the foundations of friendly relations, Russian-Cambodian cooperation continues to develop steadily. A constructive, trusting dialogue is maintained, including at the highest and most senior levels," Rudenko said at the opening ceremony of an exhibition dedicated to the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The deputy minister also highlighted progress in other areas of the relationship. Russia and Cambodia also maintain close contacts at the foreign ministerial level, with shared views on key global and regional issues, Rudenko said. Diplomatic relations between the Soviet Union and Cambodia were established on May 13, 1956. In December 1991, Russia was recognized as the successor state to the USSR.
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Russia and Cambodia Deepen Ties as Deputy Foreign Minister Highlights Progress
11:38 GMT 19.05.2026 (Updated: 13:18 GMT 19.05.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Cambodia continue to nurture cooperation across all high-level tracks, including at the most senior and highest echelons, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko stated on Tuesday.
"I am pleased to note that today, building on strong traditions of mutual assistance and the provisions of the May 1995 joint declaration on the foundations of friendly relations, Russian-Cambodian cooperation continues to develop steadily. A constructive, trusting dialogue is maintained, including at the highest and most senior levels," Rudenko said at the opening ceremony of an exhibition dedicated to the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
The deputy minister also highlighted progress in other areas of the relationship.
"Cooperation in trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural areas is actively advancing. For many years, we have provided extensive assistance in training Cambodian personnel. In total, more than 8,000 Cambodians have graduated from various domestic educational institutions. We are ready to further expand our ties in education, including by providing Cambodian citizens with state scholarships," he said.
Russia and Cambodia also maintain close contacts at the foreign ministerial level, with shared views on key global and regional issues, Rudenko said.
Diplomatic relations between the Soviet Union and Cambodia were established on May 13, 1956. In December 1991, Russia was recognized as the successor state to the USSR.