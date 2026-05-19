https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/russian-scientists-develop-super-efficient-material-to-remove-copper-from-water-1124148920.html

Russian Scientists Develop Super-Efficient Material to Remove Copper From Water

Russian Scientists Develop Super-Efficient Material to Remove Copper From Water

Sputnik International

Russian scientists, in collaboration with colleagues from France, have developed a new material for ultra-efficient removal of toxic copper ions from water.

2026-05-19T00:46+0000

2026-05-19T00:46+0000

2026-05-19T09:46+0000

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According to the developers, it outperforms activated carbon by 14 times and can remove 99% of copper from water within two hours, the Russian Science Foundation (RSF) press service told Sputnik.The effective alternative to activated carbon can be produced at room temperature from silica and glue in a single step, and the material requires no additional treatment. The production of the new sorbent uses minimal resources: water, electricity, and chemicals, the RSF added.Currently, copper removal relies on membrane filtration or ion-exchange resins, which can be insufficient and require expensive reagents and complex equipment. Copper concentrations above regulatory limits in wastewater not only expose enterprises to multimillion-ruble fines but also pose a threat to ecosystems, the RSF explained.When the new material is used in copper-containing water, the metal precipitates on the sorbent surface as insoluble compounds, which remain firmly fixed to the carrier.Kamil Rabadanov, senior researcher at the Analytical Center for Shared Use of the Daghestan Federal Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said that in the future, scientists plan to adapt the sorbent for the extraction of other metals — mercury, cadmium, and lead — as well as radioactive atoms.The work was carried out with the support of the Russian Science Foundation.

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