https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/south-korea-increases-purchases-of-aluminum-from-russia-to-historic-high-1124146915.html
South Korea Ramps Up Russian Aluminum Imports to Record Level
South Korea Ramps Up Russian Aluminum Imports to Record Level
Sputnik International
South Korea increased purchases of raw aluminum from Russia to a record amount in April, with imports reaching almost $140 million, according to Sputnik calculations based on data from the Korean statistical service.
2026-05-19T07:55+0000
2026-05-19T07:55+0000
2026-05-19T08:18+0000
world
russia
south korea
aluminum
import
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106501/94/1065019486_0:18:1921:1098_1920x0_80_0_0_44bb01aa457d9a224838a99ccbf04ae3.jpg
South Korean companies imported $136.5 million worth of raw aluminum and aluminum products in April, up from $111.5 million in March. The figure marked a 21.5% month-over-month increase and reached the highest level on record since the agency began tracking the data in 2000. By the end of April, Russia had jumped from second to first place among the largest exporters of raw aluminum to the South Korean market. Australia ($105.7 million) and India ($90.2 million) also ranked among the top three suppliers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/supply-crunch-sparks-fear-of-aluminum-price-surge-1123837846.html
russia
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106501/94/1065019486_60:0:1767:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_e003321079330efe53661c52fe1b19a9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, south korea, aluminum, import
russia, south korea, aluminum, import
South Korea Ramps Up Russian Aluminum Imports to Record Level
07:55 GMT 19.05.2026 (Updated: 08:18 GMT 19.05.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Korea's purchases of raw aluminum from Russia hit a record high in April, with imports totaling nearly $140 million, according to Sputnik calculations based on data from the Korean statistical service.
South Korean companies imported $136.5 million worth of raw aluminum and aluminum products in April, up from $111.5 million in March. The figure marked a 21.5% month-over-month increase and reached the highest level on record since the agency began tracking the data in 2000.
By the end of April, Russia had jumped from second to first place among the largest exporters of raw aluminum to the South Korean market. Australia ($105.7 million) and India ($90.2 million) also ranked among the top three suppliers.