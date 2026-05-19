https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/south-korea-increases-purchases-of-aluminum-from-russia-to-historic-high-1124146915.html

South Korea Ramps Up Russian Aluminum Imports to Record Level

South Korea Ramps Up Russian Aluminum Imports to Record Level

Sputnik International

South Korea increased purchases of raw aluminum from Russia to a record amount in April, with imports reaching almost $140 million, according to Sputnik calculations based on data from the Korean statistical service.

2026-05-19T07:55+0000

2026-05-19T07:55+0000

2026-05-19T08:18+0000

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South Korean companies imported $136.5 million worth of raw aluminum and aluminum products in April, up from $111.5 million in March. The figure marked a 21.5% month-over-month increase and reached the highest level on record since the agency began tracking the data in 2000. By the end of April, Russia had jumped from second to first place among the largest exporters of raw aluminum to the South Korean market. Australia ($105.7 million) and India ($90.2 million) also ranked among the top three suppliers.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260317/supply-crunch-sparks-fear-of-aluminum-price-surge-1123837846.html

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