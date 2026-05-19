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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/trump-puts-planned-attack-on-iran-on-hold-1124146215.html
Trump Puts Planned Attack on Iran on Hold
Trump Puts Planned Attack on Iran on Hold
Sputnik International
“We will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow,” US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.
2026-05-19T04:45+0000
2026-05-19T04:45+0000
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According to Trump, the decision followed requests from Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, who asked him to hold off as serious negotiations were underway.He added, however, that US forces were instructed to remain ready for a “full, large-scale assault” if an acceptable deal is not reached.
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Trump Puts Planned Attack on Iran on Hold

04:45 GMT 19.05.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Volodymyr Zelensky following a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla
President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Volodymyr Zelensky following a meeting at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.05.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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“We will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow,” US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.
According to Trump, the decision followed requests from Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, who asked him to hold off as serious negotiations were underway.

He added, however, that US forces were instructed to remain ready for a “full, large-scale assault” if an acceptable deal is not reached.
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