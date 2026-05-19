https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/trump-puts-planned-attack-on-iran-on-hold-1124146215.html
Trump Puts Planned Attack on Iran on Hold
Trump Puts Planned Attack on Iran on Hold
Sputnik International
“We will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow,” US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.
2026-05-19T04:45+0000
2026-05-19T04:45+0000
2026-05-19T04:45+0000
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According to Trump, the decision followed requests from Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, who asked him to hold off as serious negotiations were underway.He added, however, that US forces were instructed to remain ready for a “full, large-scale assault” if an acceptable deal is not reached.
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Trump Puts Planned Attack on Iran on Hold
“We will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow,” US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.
According to Trump, the decision followed requests from Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, who asked him to hold off as serious negotiations were underway.
He added, however, that US forces were instructed to remain ready for a “full, large-scale assault” if an acceptable deal is not reached.