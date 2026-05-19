https://sputnikglobe.com/20260519/trump-puts-planned-attack-on-iran-on-hold-1124146215.html

Trump Puts Planned Attack on Iran on Hold

Trump Puts Planned Attack on Iran on Hold

Sputnik International

“We will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow,” US President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.

2026-05-19T04:45+0000

2026-05-19T04:45+0000

2026-05-19T04:45+0000

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According to Trump, the decision followed requests from Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, who asked him to hold off as serious negotiations were underway.He added, however, that US forces were instructed to remain ready for a “full, large-scale assault” if an acceptable deal is not reached.

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