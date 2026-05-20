https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/irgc-says-26-vessels-passed-through-strait-of-hormuz-over-past-day-1124163862.html

IRGC Says 26 Vessels Passed Through Strait of Hormuz Over Past Day

IRGC Says 26 Vessels Passed Through Strait of Hormuz Over Past Day

Sputnik International

wenty-six vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours, the naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday.

2026-05-20T16:53+0000

2026-05-20T16:53+0000

2026-05-20T16:53+0000

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"Over the past 24 hours, 26 vessels, including oil tankers, container ships, and other commercial vessels, passed through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with and under the security protection of the IRGC Navy," the statement said. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire. Subsequent talks in Islamabad ended inconclusively, and US President Donald Trump extended the cessation of hostilities to give Iran time to come up with a "unified proposal." The escalation surrounding Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas supplies from the Persian Gulf to global markets, and has also impacted oil exports and production. Due to the blockage, most countries around the world are seeing rising prices for fuel and industrial products.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260516/us-hormuz-insurance-initiative-proves-unprofitable---report-1124134882.html

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