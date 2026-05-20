https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/russia-and-china-reach-agreements-on-important-energy-issue--putin-aide-1124154079.html
Russia and China Reach Agreements on Important Energy Issue — Putin Aide
Russia and China Reach Agreements on Important Energy Issue — Putin Aide
Sputnik International
Russia and China have reached agreements on an important energy issue, Putin aide Yuri Ushakov said. 20.05.2026, Sputnik International
2026-05-20T06:44+0000
2026-05-20T06:44+0000
2026-05-20T08:43+0000
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"We discussed many different issues — a great many. Among them, a promising project in the energy sector. And there are interesting developments in other areas as well," Ushakov told a Russian journalist. He noted that the two sides had agreed on "something important" in the energy sphere.
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Russia and China Reach Agreements on Important Energy Issue — Putin Aide
06:44 GMT 20.05.2026 (Updated: 08:43 GMT 20.05.2026)
Russia and China have reached agreements on an important energy issue, Putin aide Yuri Ushakov said.
"We discussed many different issues — a great many. Among them, a promising project in the energy sector. And there are interesting developments in other areas as well," Ushakov told a Russian journalist.
He noted that the two sides had agreed on "something important" in the energy sphere.