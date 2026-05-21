https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/cloned-cow-in-russias-krasnodar-territory-gives-birth-to-1st-offspring-1124167038.html

Cloned Cow in Russia's Krasnodar Territory Gives Birth to 1st Offspring

Cloned Cow in Russia's Krasnodar Territory Gives Birth to 1st Offspring

Sputnik International

A cloned cow named Zvezdochka in Russia's Krasnodar Territory gave birth to her first offspring, proving that cloned animals can fully reproduce, Progress Agro Group said on Thursday.

2026-05-21T13:17+0000

2026-05-21T13:17+0000

2026-05-21T13:17+0000

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"At Progress Agro Group, an event has occurred that biotechnologists call an important confirmation of the theory: a cloned cow named Zvezdochka has given birth to healthy offspring naturally. A heifer weighing 39 kilograms [nearly 86 pounds] was born in the Ust-Labinsk district of the Krasnodar Territory and was named Darena," the statement said. Progress Agro clarified that Zvezdochka's pregnancy and delivery went without complications, and the calf is feeling well and developing at the same rate as its peers. Zvezdochka herself was born as an exact genetic copy of a record-breaking cow that produced up to 18 tonnes of milk per lactation, the company said. Zvezdochka's milk has already passed laboratory tests, meeting the highest standards and tasting no different from ordinary cow's milk. Zvezdochka's productivity has already reached the level of her record-breaking mother. The birth of healthy offspring confirms the ability of cloned animals to fully reproduce, the company said. The result of this experiment is expected to help preserve valuable genotypes of highly productive livestock. Progress Agro CEO Denis Serpitsky said these developments will allow the company to further develop its own genetic program to improve herd quality. The company also said that several hundred cloned embryos of Zvezdochka are preserved in its cryobank, and scientists are simultaneously working on cloning two outstanding breeding bulls.

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