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Nuclear Triad Should Serve as Guarantor of Sovereignty of Union State - Putin
Nuclear Triad Should Serve as Guarantor of Sovereignty of Union State - Putin
Sputnik International
Given rising tensions globally and new threats and risks, the nuclear triad must serve as a guarantor of the sovereignty of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
2026-05-21T13:21+0000
2026-05-21T13:21+0000
2026-05-21T13:21+0000
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"With increasing global tensions and new threats, our nuclear triad must continue to reliably protect the sovereignty of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, address strategic deterrence, keep nuclear balance, and maintain power balance worldwide," Putin said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the organizational part of the joint nuclear force exercise between Belarus and Russia proceeded smoothly, and that he was pleased with its results.Belarus will not fight anyone if no one bothers it, Lukashenko added.Earlier in the day, Belarusian Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Putin conducted a joint nuclear force exercise remotely. From May 19-21, the Russian armed forces are conducting exercises on the preparation and use of nuclear forces in the face of a possible aggression, with the strategic missile forces and long-range aviation involved. Belarus is also engaged in the drills.
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alexander lukashenko, vladimir putin, russia, belarus, drills, joint drills, military drills
Nuclear Triad Should Serve as Guarantor of Sovereignty of Union State - Putin
MINSK (Sputnik) - Given rising tensions globally and new threats and risks, the nuclear triad must serve as a guarantor of the sovereignty of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"With increasing global tensions and new threats, our nuclear triad must continue to reliably protect the sovereignty of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, address strategic deterrence, keep nuclear balance, and maintain power balance worldwide," Putin said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that the organizational part of the joint nuclear force exercise between Belarus and Russia
proceeded smoothly, and that he was pleased with its results.
"The organizational part proceeded without any glitches. It was sensible, efficient, and well-organized. Everything went smoothly," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the Belta news agency.
Belarus will not fight anyone if no one bothers it, Lukashenko added.
Earlier in the day, Belarusian Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Putin conducted a joint nuclear force exercise remotely.
From May 19-21, the Russian armed forces are conducting exercises on the preparation and use of nuclear forces in the face of a possible aggression, with the strategic missile forces and long-range aviation involved. Belarus is also engaged in the drills.