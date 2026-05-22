https://sputnikglobe.com/20260522/putin-meets-graduates-of-time-of-heroes-program-1124170200.html

Putin Meets Graduates of 'Time of Heroes' Program

Putin Meets Graduates of 'Time of Heroes' Program

Sputnik International

The “Time of Heroes” program is being implemented by the Higher School of Public Administration of the Presidential Academy in cooperation with the presidential platform Russia – Land of Opportunity.

2026-05-22T14:27+0000

2026-05-22T14:27+0000

2026-05-22T14:27+0000

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education

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Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the “Time of Heroes” project, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is meeting with graduates of the first cohort of the “Time of Heroes” educational program for veterans and participants of the special military operation.Launched in May 2024, the program has seen 70 out of 82 graduates appointed to various positions in state and municipal administration, state-owned companies, and development institutions during the two-year training program.The goal of the program is to train highly qualified and competent managers from among participants and veterans of the special military operation for future work in federal, regional, and municipal government bodies.Follow Sputnik’s live broadcast to learn more!

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