https://sputnikglobe.com/20260522/ukraine-attacks-school-in-lugansk-peoples-republic-1124169779.html

Ukraine Attacks School in Lugansk People’s Republic

Ukraine Attacks School in Lugansk People’s Republic

Sputnik International

Ukraine’s army has carried out a drone attack on a school building and a dormitory in Starobelsk (the Lugansk People’s Republic) overnight, the head of the... 22.05.2026, Sputnik International

2026-05-22T05:54+0000

2026-05-22T05:54+0000

2026-05-22T07:14+0000

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lugansk people’s republic

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"A tragedy occurred last night. The Ukrainian armed forces targeted sleeping, defenseless children. Enemy drones struck the academic building and the dormitory of the Starobelsk Professional College of our pedagogical university. At the time of the strike, 86 children aged 14 to 18 were present. Thirty-five people sustained injuries of varying severity," Pasechnik said.Rescuers are searching for those still trapped under the rubble, Pasechnik noted.The Ukrainian attack on an academic building and college dormitory is a terrorist attack, the Russian Foreign Ministry's ambassador-at-large, Rodion Miroshnik, said."Ukrainian militants have committed a terrorist attack, endangering the lives of children," Miroshnik said on Telegram.The Ukrainian attack is a war crime, the punishment for which will be inevitable, Miroshnik added.

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ukraine, lugansk people’s republic, drone attack