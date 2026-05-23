https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/death-toll-from-ukrainian-attack-on-college-dormitory-in-lugansk-peoples-republic-rises-to-10-1124174986.html

Death Toll From Ukrainian Attack on College Dormitory in Lugansk People’s Republic Rises to 10

Death Toll From Ukrainian Attack on College Dormitory in Lugansk People’s Republic Rises to 10

Sputnik International

"Rescuers spent the entire night clearing the rubble in Starobelsk. Sadly, hopes were not fulfilled — the number of victims has increased to 10," the head of the Lugansk People’s Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, said.

2026-05-23T06:37+0000

2026-05-23T06:37+0000

2026-05-23T06:39+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

lugansk people’s republic

people

efforts

children

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/16/1124169895_0:0:1281:720_1920x0_80_0_0_10a48b349d7ea09d22c0822e2ec927d4.jpg

The whereabouts of 11 students remain unknown, and rescue operations are ongoing, Pasechnik noted.The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier stressed that "by committing the atrocity against children in Starobelsk, the Kiev regime and its handlers assume full responsibility for the escalation of hostilities and the undermining of political and diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/impossible-to-negotiate-with-ukraine-after-lpr-dormitory-strike--russias-un-envoy-1124174549.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, lugansk people’s republic, people, efforts, children