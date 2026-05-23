https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/death-toll-from-ukrainian-attack-on-college-dormitory-in-lugansk-peoples-republic-rises-to-10-1124174986.html
Death Toll From Ukrainian Attack on College Dormitory in Lugansk People’s Republic Rises to 10
Death Toll From Ukrainian Attack on College Dormitory in Lugansk People’s Republic Rises to 10
Sputnik International
"Rescuers spent the entire night clearing the rubble in Starobelsk. Sadly, hopes were not fulfilled — the number of victims has increased to 10," the head of the Lugansk People’s Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, said.
2026-05-23T06:37+0000
2026-05-23T06:37+0000
2026-05-23T06:39+0000
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The whereabouts of 11 students remain unknown, and rescue operations are ongoing, Pasechnik noted.The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier stressed that "by committing the atrocity against children in Starobelsk, the Kiev regime and its handlers assume full responsibility for the escalation of hostilities and the undermining of political and diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict."
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Death Toll From Ukrainian Attack on College Dormitory in Lugansk People’s Republic Rises to 10
06:37 GMT 23.05.2026 (Updated: 06:39 GMT 23.05.2026)
"Rescuers spent the entire night clearing the rubble in Starobelsk. Sadly, hopes were not fulfilled — the number of victims has increased to 10. The total number of injured is 48 people," the head of the Lugansk People’s Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, said.
The whereabouts of 11 students remain unknown, and rescue operations are ongoing, Pasechnik noted.
Psychologists and medical staff continue to work at the temporary accommodation center, and parents are receiving the necessary support, Pasechnik also said.
The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier stressed that "by committing the atrocity against children in Starobelsk, the Kiev regime and its handlers assume full responsibility for the escalation of hostilities and the undermining of political and diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict."