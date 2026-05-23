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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/lavrov-participates-in-annual-council-for-foreign-and-defense-policy-meeting-1124175618.html
Lavrov Participates in Annual Council for Foreign and Defense Policy Meeting
Lavrov Participates in Annual Council for Foreign and Defense Policy Meeting
Sputnik International
The Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, founded in 1992 in Moscow, brings together politicians, business leaders, military, and media figures to support Russia’s strategic foreign and defense policies and strengthen state and civil society.
2026-05-23T08:44+0000
2026-05-23T08:44+0000
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Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov takes part in the annual meeting of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy in the Moscow region.The main topic is: “Russia in a world undergoing irreversible changes.”Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
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Lavrov speaks at Council on Foreign and Defense Policy Assembly
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Lavrov speaks at Council on Foreign and Defense Policy Assembly
2026-05-23T08:44+0000
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Lavrov Participates in Annual Council for Foreign and Defense Policy Meeting

08:44 GMT 23.05.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey GuneevRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
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The Council for Foreign and Defense Policy, founded in 1992 in Moscow, brings together politicians, business leaders, military, and media figures to support Russia’s strategic foreign and defense policies and strengthen state and civil society.
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov takes part in the annual meeting of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy in the Moscow region.
The main topic is: “Russia in a world undergoing irreversible changes.”
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more!
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