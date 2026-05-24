International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/draft-us-iran-memorandum-includes-end-to-israel-hezbollah-conflict---report-1124179176.html
Draft US-Iran Memorandum Includes End to Israel-Hezbollah Conflict - Report
Draft US-Iran Memorandum Includes End to Israel-Hezbollah Conflict - Report
Sputnik International
A draft memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran envisages an end to the armed conflict between Israel and the Lebanese movement Hezbollah, Axios reported citing a US official.
2026-05-24T06:00+0000
2026-05-24T06:00+0000
world
israel
hezbollah
us
lebanon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/10/1123830982_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_230951a57fff2300844f9945cd57a04b.jpg
According to an unnamed Israeli official, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed concern about this condition during a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Saturday. As the US official clarified, Netanyahu also expressed concerns about other aspects of the deal, but did so in a respectful and civil manner. The US official clarified that this would not be a "unilateral ceasefire." According to the portal, if Hezbollah attempts to "rearm or provoke an attack," Israel will have the right to take measures to prevent such actions.
israel
lebanon
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/03/10/1123830982_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_67609727a30bba5cd952eecc7236c3ca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, hezbollah, us, lebanon
israel, hezbollah, us, lebanon

Draft US-Iran Memorandum Includes End to Israel-Hezbollah Conflict - Report

06:00 GMT 24.05.2026
© AP Photo / Hassan AmmarA man photographs the rubble of buildings destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
A man photographs the rubble of buildings destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Sunday, March 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2026
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A draft memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran envisages an end to the armed conflict between Israel and the Lebanese movement Hezbollah, Axios reported citing a US official.
According to an unnamed Israeli official, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed concern about this condition during a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Saturday.
As the US official clarified, Netanyahu also expressed concerns about other aspects of the deal, but did so in a respectful and civil manner. The US official clarified that this would not be a "unilateral ceasefire."
According to the portal, if Hezbollah attempts to "rearm or provoke an attack," Israel will have the right to take measures to prevent such actions.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала