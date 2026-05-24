https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/draft-us-iran-memorandum-includes-end-to-israel-hezbollah-conflict---report-1124179176.html
Draft US-Iran Memorandum Includes End to Israel-Hezbollah Conflict - Report
Draft US-Iran Memorandum Includes End to Israel-Hezbollah Conflict - Report
Sputnik International
A draft memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran envisages an end to the armed conflict between Israel and the Lebanese movement Hezbollah, Axios reported citing a US official.
2026-05-24T06:00+0000
2026-05-24T06:00+0000
2026-05-24T06:00+0000
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According to an unnamed Israeli official, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed concern about this condition during a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Saturday. As the US official clarified, Netanyahu also expressed concerns about other aspects of the deal, but did so in a respectful and civil manner. The US official clarified that this would not be a "unilateral ceasefire." According to the portal, if Hezbollah attempts to "rearm or provoke an attack," Israel will have the right to take measures to prevent such actions.
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Draft US-Iran Memorandum Includes End to Israel-Hezbollah Conflict - Report
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A draft memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran envisages an end to the armed conflict between Israel and the Lebanese movement Hezbollah, Axios reported citing a US official.
According to an unnamed Israeli official, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed concern about this condition during a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Saturday.
As the US official clarified, Netanyahu also expressed concerns about other aspects of the deal, but did so in a respectful and civil manner. The US official clarified that this would not be a "unilateral ceasefire."
According to the portal, if Hezbollah attempts to "rearm or provoke an attack," Israel will have the right to take measures to prevent such actions.