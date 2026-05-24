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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/trump-vows-to-maintain-naval-blockade-of-iran-until-deal-signed-1124182114.html
Trump Vows to Maintain Naval Blockade of Iran Until Deal Signed
Trump Vows to Maintain Naval Blockade of Iran Until Deal Signed
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that the United States will maintain the naval blockade of Iran until a deal is signed.
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"The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes!" Trump said on Truth Social. He added that the talks are "proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/trump-decided-to-give-talks-with-iran-more-time-not-resume-strikes-for-now--report-1124174683.html
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Trump Vows to Maintain Naval Blockade of Iran Until Deal Signed

15:21 GMT 24.05.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during an event to promote investment in rural health care in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to promote investment in rural health care in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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NEW YORK (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that the United States will maintain the naval blockade of Iran until a deal is signed.
"The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes!" Trump said on Truth Social.
He added that the talks are "proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner."
"I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side," Trump said.
US President Donald Trump, left, speaks next to, from left, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and US' ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the NATO summit of heads of state and government in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 25, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Trump Decided to Give Talks With Iran More Time, Not Resume Strikes for Now – Report
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