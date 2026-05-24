https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/trump-vows-to-maintain-naval-blockade-of-iran-until-deal-signed-1124182114.html
Trump Vows to Maintain Naval Blockade of Iran Until Deal Signed
Trump Vows to Maintain Naval Blockade of Iran Until Deal Signed
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that the United States will maintain the naval blockade of Iran until a deal is signed.
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"The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes!" Trump said on Truth Social. He added that the talks are "proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner."
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Trump Vows to Maintain Naval Blockade of Iran Until Deal Signed
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that the United States will maintain the naval blockade of Iran until a deal is signed.
"The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes!" Trump said on Truth Social.
He added that the talks are "proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner."
"I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side," Trump said.