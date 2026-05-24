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US Secret Service Fatally Shoots Gunman Who Opened Fire Outside White House
US Secret Service Fatally Shoots Gunman Who Opened Fire Outside White House
Sputnik International
The suspected shooter outside the White House checkpoint has been identified as Nasire Best, who had previously documented run-ins with the law and there were... 24.05.2026, Sputnik International
2026-05-24T03:41+0000
2026-05-24T07:18+0000
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The US Secret Service said that the incident had occurred near the White House around 22:00 GMT Saturday, when a man pulled a gun from his bag and opened fire at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th Street NW.Law enforcement officers returned fire, fatally wounding the shooter, who later died in the hospital. A bystander was also wounded.
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US Secret Service Fatally Shoots Gunman Who Opened Fire Outside White House

03:41 GMT 24.05.2026 (Updated: 07:18 GMT 24.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPolice block streets around the White House, Saturday, May 23, 2026, in Washington
Police block streets around the White House, Saturday, May 23, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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The suspected shooter outside the White House checkpoint has been identified as Nasire Best, who had previously documented run-ins with the law and there were concerns about his mental health, NBC journalist Tom Winter reported citing official sources.
The US Secret Service said that the incident had occurred near the White House around 22:00 GMT Saturday, when a man pulled a gun from his bag and opened fire at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th Street NW.
Law enforcement officers returned fire, fatally wounding the shooter, who later died in the hospital. A bystander was also wounded.
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