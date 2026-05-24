https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/us-secret-service-shoots-gunman-that-opened-fire-near-white-house-1124178922.html

US Secret Service Fatally Shoots Gunman Who Opened Fire Outside White House

US Secret Service Fatally Shoots Gunman Who Opened Fire Outside White House

Sputnik International

The suspected shooter outside the White House checkpoint has been identified as Nasire Best, who had previously documented run-ins with the law and there were... 24.05.2026, Sputnik International

2026-05-24T03:41+0000

2026-05-24T03:41+0000

2026-05-24T07:18+0000

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The US Secret Service said that the incident had occurred near the White House around 22:00 GMT Saturday, when a man pulled a gun from his bag and opened fire at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th Street NW.Law enforcement officers returned fire, fatally wounding the shooter, who later died in the hospital. A bystander was also wounded.

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