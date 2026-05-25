https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/afd-aims-for-historic-win-in-saxony-anhalt--reports-1124182584.html

AfD Aims for Historic Win in Saxony-Anhalt — Reports

AfD Aims for Historic Win in Saxony-Anhalt — Reports

Sputnik International

Alternative for Germany’s lead candidate in Saxony-Anhalt, Ulrich Siegmund, said his party wants to form the first AfD-led regional government in Germany, European media reported.

2026-05-25T04:36+0000

2026-05-25T04:36+0000

2026-05-25T04:36+0000

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Recent polls show AfD on course to win the September election in the eastern German state, with the possibility of governing alone.He pledged to depoliticize law enforcement, tighten migration policy and “de-ideologize” school curricula by removing LGBTQ+* awareness and diversity education.Siegmund also called for a reset in relations with Russia: ending sanctions, bringing back Russian language courses and restoring school exchanges with Russian students.*banned in Russia as an extremist organization

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