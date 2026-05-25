AfD Aims for Historic Win in Saxony-Anhalt — Reports
© AP Photo / Michael SohnFILE —An election poster of the German right-wing Alternative for Germany party (AfD), right, is attached to a lamppost in front of a giant election poster showing a map of Germany, at the headquarters of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 29, 2025. Slogan reads: 'Now AfD'.
© AP Photo / Michael Sohn
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Alternative for Germany’s lead candidate in Saxony-Anhalt, Ulrich Siegmund, said his party wants to form the first AfD-led regional government in Germany, European media reported.
Recent polls show AfD on course to win the September election in the eastern German state, with the possibility of governing alone.
“We're making the first AfD-led government in all of Germany a reality here in Saxony-Anhalt,” Siegmund said.
He pledged to depoliticize law enforcement, tighten migration policy and “de-ideologize” school curricula by removing LGBTQ+* awareness and diversity education.
Siegmund also called for a reset in relations with Russia: ending sanctions, bringing back Russian language courses and restoring school exchanges with Russian students.
Siegmund also called for a reset in relations with Russia: ending sanctions, bringing back Russian language courses and restoring school exchanges with Russian students.
"Why should we now simply steer culture in a different direction just because that's the zeitgeist? We don't think that's a good idea. We want culture to remain separate from this trend," he stressed.
*banned in Russia as an extremist organization