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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/it-will-be-100-irans-fault--rubio-1124182714.html
'It Will Be 100% Iran’s Fault' — Rubio
'It Will Be 100% Iran’s Fault' — Rubio
Sputnik International
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed the US prefers a negotiated outcome with Iran, but blamed Iran in advance for any deal failure.
2026-05-25T04:39+0000
2026-05-25T04:39+0000
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“It will not be the fault of the United States or our allies in the Gulf. It will be 100 percent Iran’s fault,” Rubio told India Today.Asked whether Washington could resume Operation Fury, Rubio said the US president would “do whatever it takes” to ensure Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon.The statement comes amid continued tensions following the US-Israeli aggression against Iran and Washington’s pressure campaign over the Strait of Hormuz.
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'It Will Be 100% Iran’s Fault' — Rubio

04:39 GMT 25.05.2026
© AP Photo / Manish SwarupUnited States Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a joint press conference with India's Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar following their talks in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May 24, 2026
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a joint press conference with India's Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar following their talks in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May 24, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2026
© AP Photo / Manish Swarup
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed the US prefers a negotiated outcome with Iran, but blamed Iran in advance for any deal failure.
“It will not be the fault of the United States or our allies in the Gulf. It will be 100 percent Iran’s fault,” Rubio told India Today.
Asked whether Washington could resume Operation Fury, Rubio said the US president would “do whatever it takes” to ensure Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon.

The statement comes amid continued tensions following the US-Israeli aggression against Iran and Washington’s pressure campaign over the Strait of Hormuz.
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