https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/it-will-be-100-irans-fault--rubio-1124182714.html

'It Will Be 100% Iran’s Fault' — Rubio

'It Will Be 100% Iran’s Fault' — Rubio

Sputnik International

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio claimed the US prefers a negotiated outcome with Iran, but blamed Iran in advance for any deal failure.

2026-05-25T04:39+0000

2026-05-25T04:39+0000

2026-05-25T04:39+0000

us-israel war on iran

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marco rubio

strait of hormuz

war of aggression

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“It will not be the fault of the United States or our allies in the Gulf. It will be 100 percent Iran’s fault,” Rubio told India Today.Asked whether Washington could resume Operation Fury, Rubio said the US president would “do whatever it takes” to ensure Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon.The statement comes amid continued tensions following the US-Israeli aggression against Iran and Washington’s pressure campaign over the Strait of Hormuz.

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